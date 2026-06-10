United Arab Emirates, Dubai - Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Security and AI Operations Company, today announced the launch of Rubrik AI, which transforms its platform with agentic-first experiences to operate at AI speed. Rubrik AI adapts to each organization’s context and security threats and autonomously acts at machine speed across Rubrik’s product portfolio.

From day one, Rubrik built an API-first platform to provide the industry’s leading cyber resilience for customers. Now, the company has innovated the Rubrik platform even further for the agentic era. Rubrik AI powers a new way of interaction with Rubrik’s solution suites that is fully agent first: Customers define the business outcomes, and Rubrik AI reasons and autonomously acts to deliver those outcomes.

"Today, Rubrik becomes an agent. Our Agentic Cyber Resilience is designed to mitigate risks from both external AI attacks and internal agent deployments,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder, Rubrik. “Rubrik AI will deliver agentic automation to enable resilience against machine-speed cyber breaches and compromised AI agents.”

Rubrik AI: Patent pending design reasons, acts, and recovers at machine speed, and features:

Agentic Mode: One agent across RSC and RAC, reasoning over data, identity, and the agents customers deploy.

One agent across RSC and RAC, reasoning over data, identity, and the agents customers deploy. Agentic Guardrails: Built-in controls with RAC ensure every autonomous action is auditable, attributable, and reversible, preventing runaway AI risks.

Built-in controls with RAC ensure every autonomous action is auditable, attributable, and reversible, preventing runaway AI risks. Orchestrated Workflows: Multi-step recovery sequences that once took human teams weeks now complete in minutes.

For more information on Rubrik AI, check out the link here.

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SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT: Any unreleased services or features referenced in this document are not currently available and may not be made generally available on time or at all, as may be determined in our sole discretion. Any such referenced services or features do not represent promises to deliver, commitments, or obligations of Rubrik, Inc. and may not be incorporated into any contract. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon services and features that are currently generally available.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Security and AI Operations Company, leads at the intersection of data protection, cyber resilience, and enterprise AI acceleration. Rubrik Security Cloud delivers complete cyber resilience by securing, monitoring, and recovering data, identities, and workloads across clouds. Rubrik Agent Cloud accelerates trusted AI agent deployments at scale by monitoring and auditing agentic actions, enforcing real-time guardrails, fine-tuning for accuracy and undoing agentic mistakes. For more information, please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.

Media Contact : RubrikUAE@teamlewis.com