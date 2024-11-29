Dubai, UAE: Salik Company PJSC (“Salik” or the “Company”), Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, announces that it has been informed by the Road and Transport Authority (“RTA”) to introduce variable pricing on Salik toll roads to be implemented by the end of January 2025.

Variable pricing aims to enhance traffic flow across Dubai’s Road networks and improve transportation efficiency across the city, based on studies conducted by the RTA that have indicated a need for implementing a variable tariff system, and allowing for tariff exemptions during certain periods.

Salik variable pricing structure

# The approved system for variable pricing road tolls Peak Hours 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM

4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Off Peak Hours 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

8:00 PM to 1:00 AM Past Midnight 1:00 AM to 6:00 AM 1 Weekdays AED 6 AED 4



Toll Free 2 Sundays, with the exception for public holidays and Events AED 4 AED 4



Toll Free

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, said: “Road and Transport Authority (RTA) studies have clearly indicated the need for the implementation of variable pricing across Dubai’s toll road network. The instruction Salik has received today, is expected to improve the travel experience of road users in Dubai.”

The expected financial impact of implementing variable pricing

Based on initial projections, the new pricing model is expected to generate an additional revenue between AED 60 million to AED 110 million on annual basis.

About Salik Company PJSC

The Company was established in its current form, as a public joint stock company in June 2022 pursuant to Law No. (12) of 2022. “Salik”, which means “seamless mobility” in Arabic, is Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator and manages the Emirate of Dubai’s automatic toll gates utilising Radio-Frequency-Identification (RFID) and Automatic-Number-Plate-Recognition (ANPR) technologies. The Company currently operates 10 toll gates located at strategic junctures, especially on Sheikh Zayed Road, which is considered the main road in Dubai. In 2023, 593 million journeys were recorded through Salik’s toll gates, whether for residents commuting within the Emirate for their daily activities or for tourists visiting Dubai’s attractions. Under a 49-year concession agreement (ending in 2071), with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Salik has the exclusive right to operate existing and any future toll gates in Dubai.



Investor Relations

Wassim El Hayek

Head of Investor Relations

E: Wassim.Elhayek@salik.ae



Media Enquiries

Marketing & Corporate Communications

E: Marketing@salik.ae