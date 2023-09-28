Dubai, UAE: The RSG Group of Companies, a prominent Dubai-based real estate developer, is excited to unveil its latest project, Fairmont Residences Dubai Skyline, strategically located along Sheikh Zayed Road. Expected to be completed by March 2025, this development promises unparalleled luxury living.

Fairmont Residences Dubai Skyline, comprising 122 fully furnished branded two and three-bedroom residences, designed by the award-winning Kristina Zanic, redefines prestigious urban living. These residences boast high-end finishes, including the spectacular Sky Mansion and Sky Palace residences, offering residents exclusive access to amenities and personalized services by Fairmont.

"Dubai, my cherished home for two decades, is my canvas for distinctive real estate projects, and Fairmont Residences Dubai Skyline is the pinnacle of my dream, a luxurious masterpiece,” said Mr. Balvinder Singh Sahni (Abu Sabah), Founder & Chairman of RSG Group of Companies.

RSG ensures accessibility to their luxurious residences through a flexible payment plan, permitting 50% payment post-handover over three years, in line with their commitment to convenience.

With a track record of residential successes and an inaugural foray into luxury hospitality in partnership with Fairmont, RSG is on the cusp of an exciting Dubai future. The Group has charted an ambitious course, earmarking AED 5 billion for developments over the next five years, with initial projects launching in October.

Notably, RSG has already invested AED 1.5 billion in Fairmont Residences Dubai Skyline, achieving 65% construction completion, prior to commencing of sales—a testament to their unwavering commitment to top-tier developments.

RSG is collaborating with VA Properties for the sales and marketing of Fairmont Residences Dubai Skyline, highlights their confidence in VA Properties' capabilities.

"VA Properties is delighted to be a significant collaboration of Fairmont Residences Dubai Skyline, symbolizing our dedication to excellence and meticulous attention to detail. It will be a standout addition to our portfolio as a timeless masterpiece. We eagerly anticipate future collaborations with RSG on their upcoming projects.,” expressed Junaid Merchant, CEO of VA Properties.

About RSG:

Led by Balvinder Singh Sahni (Abu Sabah), the RSG Group is a multibillion-dollar enterprise renowned for innovation and integrity. Established in the seventies, it spans real estate, automotive, industrial equipment, investments, and property development. For over two decades, RSG has pioneered iconic residential projects in the UAE, elevating lifestyles.

About VA Properties:

VA Properties, Co-founded by Junaid Merchant, boasts a decade of excellence and expertise. Their track record includes prestigious residential and commercial projects in Dubai, reflecting their unwavering dedication to real estate with a diverse portfolio.

‘Fairmont Residences Dubai Skyline’ is registered in Dubai Land Department in the name ‘Sabah Dubai Skyline’ (project registration no. 2573), owned by Reeva Realty FZ-LLC, a group company of RSG Group of Companies.

Disclaimer:

Fairmont Residences Dubai Skyline is not owned, developed, or sold by Accor or its affiliates. Reeva Realty FZ-LLC is independently owned and operated and is solely responsible for the ownership, development, marketing, sale and operation of Fairmont Residences Dubai Skyline.