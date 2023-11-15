RoyalJet, the premium private jet operator, and CAE, a global leader in aviation training and technology, have reinforced its long-standing partnership by extending its training agreement for another three years. Under the terms of the extended agreement, CAE will continue to provide comprehensive training for RoyalJet's pilots at the Emirates CAE Flight Training Center in Dubai, covering the Global 7500, B737, and Global Vision platforms.

On the side lines of Day 2 of the Dubai Airshow 2023, Mohammed Husain Ahmed, CEO of RoyalJet, and Nick Leontidis, Group President for Civil Aviation at CAE led officials from both sides in celebrating another milestone of a partnership that has thrived since 2009.

RoyalJet’s emphasis on training is at the core of its unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence and CAE’s quality training solutions has been key to the continued exemplary performance and safety record of RoyalJet’s pilots.

Other RoyalJet and CAE officials present were:

Mr. Ashok Kumar – Corporate Services Director

Capt. Hamad Al Marri - Head of Flight Operations

Naser Al Dhaheri – Director Protocols

Alexandre Prevost, Division President, Business Aviation and Helicopter Training

Sreeja Sawant, Head of Sales, Business Aviation Training EMEAA

Mohit Gvalani, Regional Sales Manager

About RoyalJet:

RoyalJet LLC is an Abu Dhabi Emirates affiliated company which leads the global premium private aviation sector and is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan. With its headquarters in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, RoyalJet operates mainly from its Fixed Based Operations (FBO) / VIP Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport. The company and its employees hold multiple certifications and licenses issued by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and the San Marino Civil Aviation Authority. RoyalJet LLC, through its Abu Dhabi and San Marino entities, owns and/or operates 11 Boeing Business Jets and 2 Bombardier Global 5000/6000/7500 aircraft, offering aircraft management, aircraft charter, aircraft leasing, medical evacuation flights, aircraft brokerage, flight support services, FBO services, aircraft maintenance, repair and CAMO services, aircraft acquisition and disposal services and VIP aviation consulting. RoyalJet LLC is a founding member of the Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA), a member of various other industry associations, and its flight and ground operations are certified by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and under the Wyvern Wingman program. Its FBO is also a member of the industry leading Air Elite Network. RoyalJet LLC is also a proud multiple winner of the “World’s Leading Private Jet Charter” category at the annual World Travel Awards and its FBO has won multiple awards for its facilities and services.

https://www.royaljetgroup.com/

About CAE:

At CAE, our mission is to empower individuals in critical roles with expertise and solutions, contributing to a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, offering software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Our reach extends globally, with over 13,000 employees in approximately 250 sites and training locations across more than 40 countries. For over 75 years, CAE has pioneered industry firsts, delivering the highest-fidelity flight, mission, and medical simulators, as well as training programs powered by cutting-edge digital technologies. Sustainability is ingrained in everything we do, ensuring our customers are ready for the moments that matter today and tomorrow.

