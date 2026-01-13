Project builds on strong market momentum in Q4 2025 and continued demand for branded residential developments on Al Reem Island

Collaboration supports the delivery of additional branded residential projects aligned with customer demand observed across recent launches

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Royal Development Holding, a premier real estate development firm and a subsidiary of ESG Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), announced today the signing of an agreement with Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, to develop new premium residential towers on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, under the Rotana Residences brand.

The agreement formalizes a collaboration between Royal Development Holding and Rotana. The development represents a total project value of approximately AED 900 million and forms part of Royal Development Holding’s broader residential portfolio expansion in Abu Dhabi, bringing together development expertise and established brand strength to deliver a premium residential offering aligned with Abu Dhabi’s evolving urban landscape.

The project is located on Al Reem Island, one of Abu Dhabi’s most established residential destinations, and is designed to overlook landscaped park areas and internal community views. It benefits from proximity to key business districts, retail and lifestyle destinations, as well as leading academic institutions on the island, including Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, GEMS World Academy, Nord Anglia International School and Repton School Abu Dhabi. Strong connectivity to Abu Dhabi’s mainland via major arterial bridges further supports convenience and long-term residential appeal. The development comprises premium residential towers offering a curated mix of apartments and penthouses designed to support long-term value creation. The signing builds on Royal Development Holding’s strong momentum recorded during 2025, during which the Holding’s recent residential launches across Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi achieved rapid market absorption, reflecting growing buyer confidence and reinforcing trust in the Holding’s residential offering. This momentum supports Royal Development Holding’s continued focus on delivering premium residential developments across key markets in the United Arab Emirates in response to market demand.

The projects are currently progressing through their development and planning stages, with an anticipated launch timeframe in early 2026.

Tariq Nazzal, CEO of Royal Development Holding, said: “Abu Dhabi’s residential market continues to mature, driven by infrastructure, education, and lifestyle anchors that support long-term demand. This announcement reflects our confidence in Al Reem Island as a key residential destination and our focus on delivering developments that are well positioned within the city’s evolving urban fabric”.

Philip Barnes, Chief Executive Officer of Rotana added: “Our partnership with Royal Development Holding reflects our approach to growth through long term relationships, shared values, and a disciplined development mindset. This project builds on the strength of ‘The Residences by Rotana’ and our experience in delivering residential environments defined by quality and consistency. Abu Dhabi continues to show strong fundamentals, and we are confident this collaboration will create lasting value for residents and partners”.

About Royal Development Holding

Royal Development Holding is a forward-looking real estate holding company headquartered in the UAE. As part of Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG) under the International Holding Company (IHC), Royal Development Holding builds upon the robust heritage, proven expertise, and global footprint of its subsidiary, Royal Development Company.

Through this solid foundation, Royal Development Holding integrates Royal Development Company’s legacy of managing more than 60 transformative projects across 15+ countries and AED 10.2 billion in sales into its own mandate to shape the future of real estate. Boasting a team of over 100 professionals from diverse international backgrounds, Royal Development Company provides end-to-end solutions covering Development Management; Hospitality Development & Strategy; Investment Property & Finance Management; and Sales, Marketing and CRM.

In addition to Royal Development Company, Royal Development Holding brings under its umbrella several other companies that expand its offering in the real estate industry, including: Royal Architects Project Management (RAPM), Abu Dhabi Land, ESG Hospitality, Royal Dunes Real Estate Development, Royal Harbor and Royal Luxury Hotel Management.

With innovation, adaptability, and design excellence at its core, Royal Development Holding curates lifestyle-centric communities that go beyond construction to deliver value, well-being, and long-term impact, with a promise to evolve spaces and elevate lives. It redefines urban living across local and international markets, positioning itself as a trusted force in sustainable development and visionary growth.

For more information about Royal Development Holding, please visit www.rdhuae.com

About Rotana Group

Rotana is one of the region’s leading hospitality companies, founded in Abu Dhabi in 1992. It manages a portfolio of over 120 properties in operation and under development across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye. Known for its commitment to quality and guest satisfaction, Rotana operates six distinct brands: Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts, Arjaan Hotel Apartments, Edge by Rotana, and The Residences by Rotana.

As a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, Rotana is part of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty program offering guests exclusive benefits at more than 950 hotels in 100 countries.

With its brand promise of ‘Treasured Time’, Rotana continues to expand its presence across key markets while delivering trusted hospitality experiences.

For more information, please visit www.rotana.com

About Emirates Stallions Group (ESG)

Emirates Stallions Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), is a leading provider of Manpower

ESG Emirates Stallions Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), is a diversified UAE group uniting more than 45 subsidiaries across Manpower and Accommodation, Real Estate, Design and Manufacturing, Landscaping, and Agriculture. With presence in more than 15 countries and a workforce of over 15,000 personnel, ESG delivers integrated, cross-industry solutions that support national development and global expansion.

Founded in 2008, the Group has built a strong financial and operational foundation, with total assets of AED 3.93 billion as of 30 September 2025. Guided by its commitment to innovation, integration, and resilience, ESG continues to strengthen its capabilities and deliver sustainable value, reinforcing its contribution to the national economy and expanding its presence regionally and internationally.

www.esguae.com