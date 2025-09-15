Abu Dhabi’s first Autograph Collection branded residences, offering refined living with panoramic views and world-class amenities.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Premium real estate developer Royal Development Holding, a subsidiary of Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), together with its partner, luxury developer SAAS Properties, has officially launched Phase 2 of their signature development, the Seamont Autograph Collection Residences by Marriott, a new landmark rising strategically located on the waterfront of Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island.

Seamont’s unique blend of wellness and waterfront luxury has appealed to discerning buyers, driving the sell-out of Phase 1. Now, with momentum building, Phase 2 is set for similar success, introducing an exclusive opportunity to own one of the remaining residences, featuring a refined selection of 1 to 3-bedroom apartments and duplexes, thoughtfully designed to embody the seamless blend of luxury and serenity that defines Seamont Lifestyle.

Nestled near Downtown Reem Island, Maryah Island, The Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Saadiyat Beach Club, Seamont offers unmatched connectivity and urban convenience just minutes from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Overlooking a serene canal, the development features 497 upscale units, including 1 to 3-bedroom apartments, 4-bedroom townhouses, and signature penthouses, each with breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and Saadiyat Island’s cultural landmarks.

Tariq Nazzal, General Manager of Royal Development Holding, said: “The overwhelming response to Seamont Residences clearly reflects the rising demand for curated waterfront living in one of Abu Dhabi’s most dynamic locations. With the launch of Phase 2, we are proud to introduce additional residences that continue to embody the refined essence of the Autograph Collection by Marriott, delivering elegant design, panoramic sea views, and exceptional amenities. Seamont represents a lifestyle anchored in wellness and leisure, and we’re confident that Phase 2 will be met with the same enthusiasm as Phase 1.”

Ahmed Al Qassimi, CEO of SAAS Properties, added: “With the launch of Phase 2, Seamont continues to exemplify our vision of creating spaces rooted in thoughtful design, innovation, and community-focused living. This next chapter brings even more opportunities for residents to experience a refined lifestyle that blends elegance, comfort, and the exclusivity of branded waterfront residences, setting a new benchmark for modern luxury in the capital.”

Expected to be completed and handed over by Q4 2028, the AED 1.6 billion development will be Abu Dhabi’s first Autograph Collection branded residences, marking a milestone in the Capital’s luxury residential landscape and offering residents the curated hospitality and lifestyle experience synonymous with Marriott.

About Royal Development Holding

Royal Development Holding is a luxury real estate developer launched in 2025 under the umbrella of leading, UAE-based conglomerate ESG Emirates Stallions Group aiming to evolve space and elevate lives. The company is committed to building lifestyle-drive communities that redefine the future of living through excellence, innovation and comprehensive real estate solutions.

About Emirates Stallions Group (ESG)

Emirates Stallions Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), is a leading provider of Manpower Supply, Workers & Staff Accommodation solutions, as well as Landscaping & Agriculture, Real Estate Development, Engineering Project Management and associated services to Construction, Development & Hospitality. With this holistic approach, ESG provides public and private entities as well as investors with comprehensive solutions at every phase of the project. Since it was established in 2008, the Abu Dhabi-based ESG has witnessed remarkable growth and expanded its activities to global markets across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. True to its vision to “Be a leading force in building a resilient future,” ESG has placed itself at the center of the UAE’s economic boom, stressing its core values of “integrating for impact, creativity, adaptability, and driving client success.” With total assets of AED 3.8 billion as of 30 June 2025, the Group is set for phenomenal growth both inside the UAE and abroad.

www.esguae.com

About SAAS Properties

SAAS Properties is a distinguished luxury property developer headquartered in the UAE. The company has built a strong reputation for excellence in commercial, residential, and retail real estate development. Renowned for its ability to create thoughtfully designed spaces and driven by a vision to craft unparalleled living and working environments, SAAS Properties is committed to redefining luxury real estate, offering innovative architectural solutions that set new standards for quality and sophistication.

Legal disclaimer: Seamont, Autograph Collection Residences, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi are not owned, developed, or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). Royal Harbour LTD uses the Autograph Collection marks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.