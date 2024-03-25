The Jean Nouvel-designed project inaugurates a new era of eco-luxury deeply intertwined with AlUla’s heritage

AlUla, Saudi Arabia: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has marked a significant milestone in the development of the Sharaan Resort with the inaugural rock excavation for the much-anticipated project.

The initial excavation symbolises the start of a mission that combines Jean Nouvel’s architectural innovation with Bouygues' engineering expertise. This milestone is an important step forward in AlUla's evolution into a premier destination for sustainable luxury tourism.

Nestled within the ancient geological wonders of the Sharaan Nature Reserve, the Sharaan Resort will offer an experience unlike any other. With 38 custom suites carved into sandstone mountains, comprehensive wellness facilities, family-friendly amenities, diverse dining options, and unique panoramic views, the resort embodies tranquillity, luxury, and an immersive engagement with AlUla's unparalleled beauty.

RCU and its contractor partners have developed construction techniques that take the ancient Nabataean practice of creating spaces within rock, and then apply modern engineering methods to create habitable spaces that are more aligned to modern-day expectations. Part of the project’s uniqueness lies in having excavated areas one on top of the other.

Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the AlUla Sustainability Charter, this project represents RCU’s dedication to pioneering sustainable development practices. It serves as a model for visionary planning, innovative construction techniques, and operational strategies designed to minimise environmental impact while enhancing the luxury tourism experience in north-west Arabia.

Furthermore, the collaborative effort between RCU’s strategic direction and French expertise, particularly through the contributions of Jean Nouvel and Bouygues Construction, underscores the value of international cooperation in the sustainable development of AlUla.

RCU's commitment to this project underlines its resolve to safeguard AlUla’s natural beauty and historical importance for generations to come. It also cements RCU’s ambition to transform AlUla into a leading global destination and the world's largest Living Museum, dedicated to advancing sustainable luxury tourism.

Ben Hudson, Chief Development and Construction Officer at RCU, said: "The Sharaan Resort is our most ambitious project yet. This initial excavation is tangible evidence of our continued efforts to develop AlUla into a premier destination that harmonises luxury tourism with the preservation of unique cultural and natural heritage. Our work is fully guided by RCU’s environmental, social and health impact processes, and we are ensuring that all stakeholders appreciate the special location we are working in.”

As RCU progresses towards its goal of 5,000 hotel rooms by 2030 and 8,500 rooms by 2035, the Sharaan Resort stands as a flagship project, exemplifying the blend of luxury and sustainability that will define the AlUla’s hospitality landscape.

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU’s long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area’s natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme.