Rowad Modern Engineering Announces the Opening of the Red Sea Museum in Historic Jeddah

Mahlab (CEO of Rowad Modern Engineering): “The Red Sea Museum represents far more than a building; it is a celebration of Saudi Arabia’s maritime identity and cultural legacy. Our role was to ensure that this heritage was preserved with precision and engineering excellence, while preparing the asset for generations to come.”

Mariam Youssef (Heritage Business Unit Head): “Delivering within a heritage-sensitive environment demanded sequenced strengthening strategies, rigorous craftsmanship control, and proactive interface management to meet modern performance standards without compromising authenticity.”

Eng. Mohamed Fawzy (General Manager – Rowad KSA Branch): “This project required disciplined coordination across architectural and structural interfaces—protecting design intent and ensuring cohesive delivery across the full asset.”

Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Rowad Modern Engineering announced the opening of the Red Sea Museum in Historic Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Opening Ceremony took place last month, in the presence of H.E. the Saudi Minister of Culture.

As a recognized leader in heritage restoration across the region, with a long-standing track record in complex restoration and structural strengthening, ROWAD was selected by the Saudi Ministry of Culture as the specialized restoration contractor. In cooperation with First Gulf Company, ROWAD delivered a comprehensive restoration and rehabilitation program that preserved the authenticity of this early-20th-century heritage landmark while upgrading it to modern museum standards. The scope included specialized restoration, and structural strengthening work for the Museum Building and the iconic Canopy, as well as complete internal and external architectural finishing work under an integrated coordination model across architectural, structural, and civil engineering disciplines.

As part of the overall program, Rowad also constructed and delivered the Annex Building, aligned with the museum’s functional, operational, and architectural standards, supported by a controlled, multi-interface execution strategy to safeguard design intent and ensure cohesive asset-wide delivery.

Located on the historic waterfront, the Red Sea Museum stands today as a landmark destination celebrating the Red Sea’s maritime legacy and coastal heritage. The transformed museum will showcase the history of the Red Sea, rare maritime and cultural artifacts, and the stories of trade, pilgrimage, and coastal life that connected civilizations for centuries, positioning it as a major cultural destination within Saudi Arabia’s growing cultural tourism landscape.

ROWAD confirmed that delivery was enabled through a highly collaborative partnership framework with stakeholders, supported by early technical alignment and shared commitment to quality and heritage preservation.

The opening of the Red Sea Museum supports Saudi Vision 2030 by enriching the Kingdom’s cultural landscape, supporting tourism, and enhancing quality of life through meaningful heritage destinations.

About Rowad Modern Engineering

Rowad Modern Engineering, a subsidiary of Elsewedy Electric Group, has over 25 years of experience in the Egyptian, regional, and African markets. The company has earned a reputation for successfully delivering large-scale, multidisciplinary, and complex projects across vital sectors such as green energy, heavy industries, infrastructure, ports, bridges, commercial buildings, hospitals, hotels, educational institutions, and heritage sites.

Thanks to strategic alliances with major international companies and global and regional financial institutions, and a vision centered on innovation, excellence, and quality, ROWAD has expanded regionally in Iraq, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Libya, and several African countries. Notable projects include the Rabigh Power Plant in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the “Tahya Misr 1” container terminal at Damietta Port, the Benban Solar Park in Aswan, the Olympic Sports Hall, and heritage restoration projects such as the Mohamed Ali Palace and the Red Sea Museum in Jeddah, as well as the rehabilitation of the Ministry of Culture headquarters in Diriyah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.