This collaboration sets the foundation for multiple Rove projects in Oman as part of the brand’s regional growth strategy.

The first project, Rove Home Muscat Expressway, will feature one- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts, located in a well-connected area of Muscat.

Dubai, UAE: Rove has entered the Omani market through a strategic partnership with LEO Developments, marked by the signing of Rove Home Muscat Expressway the brand’s first branded residences project in the Sultanate.

Born in Dubai, Rove is a joint venture between Emaar Properties and Dubai Holding, and has recorded strong regional growth, with over 8,000 keys open or under development. An award-winning leader in contemporary travel, Rove manages a diverse portfolio of hotels and branded living spaces. Every property is positioned for maximum connectivity and crafted for those who seek efficiency and sustainability alongside a vibrant, local personality - all without the usual complications.

The first of several planned developments, Rove Home Muscat Expressway, is set in a central and well-connected area near Muscat Hills and key road links. The location offers convenient access to the city’s main business districts and urban destinations, as well as to the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) and Muscat International Airport.

The project will feature fully furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts, complemented by key lifestyle amenities including a lap pool with jacuzzi, roof garden, and co-working spaces designed for modern urban living, alongside the brand’s signature Rove Café.

Commenting on the announcement, Viktor Serenkov, Chairman of LEO Developments, said:



“We are proud to announce our partnership with Rove, bringing a fresh and highly relevant approach to branded residential living in Oman. This collaboration reflects a shared vision to respond to evolving lifestyle expectations and deliver developments defined by intention, cultural sensitivity, and long-term value. Rove Home Muscat Expressway is the first step in a broader pipeline that we believe will redefine urban living in the Sultanate.”

Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer at Rove Hotels, added:

“We are incredibly proud to partner with LEO Developments to bring Rove to Oman. LEO’s deep understanding of the local market, combined with Rove’s lifestyle-led design philosophy, creates a powerful platform for long-term growth. This project signals our commitment to Oman’s future and sets the stage for multiple developments across the country.”

As part of the long-term partnership, LEO Developments and Rove are aligned on expanding the Rove portfolio across city hubs, leisure destinations, ITCs and free zones in Oman, reinforcing the Sultanate’s position as an emerging destination for contemporary lifestyle hospitality in the GCC.

About Rove

Rove is an award-winning, contemporary lifestyle hospitality brand with a portfolio that spans hotels, branded residences, and more. Rove's well-designed properties are in connected locations and built for those who value fuss-free service, efficiency, sustainability and a touch of local culture. Whether staying, living, or working, Rove redefines modern urban experiences.

Born in Dubai as a joint venture between Dubai Holding and Emaar Properties, Rove operates as a true disruptor in the regional hospitality space rapidly expanding its dynamic portfolio of over 8,000 keys open or under development across the Middle East.

Rove Hotels continues to target properties in well-connected locations, and further expansion announcements will follow soon.

About LEO Developments

LEO Development is an international development and construction group operating across multiple sectors, delivering high-value residential, hospitality, and mixed-use projects through a fully integrated approach — spanning concept development, design management, construction, and long-term asset management.

Our philosophy is clear and consistent: to create developments that are architecturally distinctive, economically sustainable, and built to endure.

In the Sultanate of Oman, LEO Development’s presence is driven by a long-term strategic vision aligned with Oman Vision 2040. Our focus is on sustainable growth, intelligent urban development, and the creation of lasting value for communities, investors, and future generations.

We do not approach markets with short-term objectives. Instead, we enter with a clear strategy, strong partnerships, and a genuine commitment to contribute meaningfully to national development agendas while delivering projects that meet the highest international standards.

LEO Development sees exceptional potential across Muscat, Salalah, Duqm, and Musandam, and plans to concentrate its efforts across these key regions. Our ambition is to create developments that reflect international luxury benchmarks while remaining deeply rooted in Omani identity, culture, and long-term aspirations.

LEO Development is part of a broader international group of development and construction companies with an established track record across Germany and Spain, delivering comprehensive development and construction solutions across commercial real estate, residential projects, and hospitality developments.

It is both a pleasure and an honor for LEO Development to embark on this collaboration — one founded on shared ambition, mutual trust, and a collective commitment to delivering truly exceptional developments.