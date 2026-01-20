Featuring 175 modern & stylish rooms, the lifestyle-focused hotel expands Rotana’s presence across the Kingdom, bringing its operational and pipeline portfolio to 25 hotels with a combined 5600 rooms.

The signing aligns with Vision 2030 and reinforces Rotana’s commitment to investing in the Kingdom’s dynamic hospitality landscape.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region, has announced the signing of Centro Hail, a next-generation lifestyle hotel to be developed in collaboration with Alkhorayef Investment and Development Co. and the Tourism Development Fund (TDF).

The new signing represents a key milestone in Rotana’s ongoing expansion across Saudi Arabia and reaffirms its commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s tourism and economic diversification objectives under Vision 2030.

Located strategically as the gateway to the north of Saudi Arabia, Hail represents a promising new destination within Rotana’s expansion roadmap, offering both cultural richness and rising tourism potential.

Philip Barnes, Chief Executive Officer of Rotana, said: “We’re excited to introduce our next-generation Centro concept to Hail, a destination that represents the diversity and growth potential of Saudi Arabia’s tourism landscape. Our continued expansion across the Kingdom is about more than numbers; it’s about creating meaningful experiences, nurturing local talent, and supporting the national vision to build a sustainable, world-class hospitality sector.”

With 175 contemporary rooms, Centro Hail will introduce a dynamic hospitality concept tailored to the modern traveller. Representing the next generation of Rotana’s lifestyle-focused Centro brand, the hotel will blend smart design, functionality, and social energy to create a contemporary environment that caters to both business and leisure guests.

As the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, Centro Hail will feature innovative interiors, open social spaces, and flexible co-working areas, complemented by Rotana’s signature service and attention to detail. The property will bring a new level of vibrancy to Hail’s hospitality landscape, positioning the city as a rising destination for tourism and commerce.

Hesham Al Khorayef, Chairman and CEO of Hesham Mohammed Abdulaziz Alkhorayef for Investment and Development Co., added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Rotana and the Tourism Development Fund on a project that will redefine hospitality in Hail. Centro Hail will deliver a contemporary, accessible, and inspiring guest experience, setting a new benchmark for lifestyle hotels in the region. Beyond its design and service standards, the project will also contribute to the local economy, create employment opportunities, and strengthen Hail’s position as a key tourism and business destination within Saudi Arabia.”

The signing follows a period of accelerated growth for Rotana in Saudi Arabia, where the group continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s evolving hospitality landscape. Rotana’s operational and pipeline portfolio in the Kingdom now totals 25 hotels with a combined 5,600 rooms, underscoring the group’s strong and expanding presence across key regions.

The company recently announced the signing of Rotana Jabal Omar Makkah, a landmark 655 room hotel in partnership with Jabal Omar Development Company, further strengthening its footprint in one of the Kingdom’s most significant destinations. Rotana currently operates properties across Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Al Khobar, Al Jubail and Dammam, with several additional hotels under development in existing cities and new destinations such as Hail, Al Baha and Abha.

This continued expansion aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 targets to attract 150 million visitors annually by the end of the decade and to establish a globally competitive tourism infrastructure that celebrates the Kingdom’s cultural and natural diversity.

As the hospitality industry evolves to meet new traveller expectations, Rotana remains focused on innovation, sustainability, and a guest-first philosophy, ensuring every stay delivers on its enduring promise of “Treasured Time.”

About Rotana

Rotana is one of the region’s leading hospitality companies, founded in Abu Dhabi in 1992. It manages a portfolio of over 120 properties in operation and under development across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye. Known for its commitment to quality and guest satisfaction, Rotana operates six distinct brands: Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts, Arjaan Hotel Apartments, Edge by Rotana, and The Residences by Rotana.

As a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, Rotana is part of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty program offering guests exclusive benefits at more than 950 hotels in 100 countries.

With its brand promise of ‘Treasured Time’, Rotana continues to expand its presence across key markets while delivering trusted hospitality experiences.

For more information, please visit www.rotana.com