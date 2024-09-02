Rotana aims to launch another 9 new properties in the Kingdom by 2028, bringing the total key count to 4,236 across 20 properties

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with 81 operational properties in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye (MENAT), announces today the opening of Nova M Hotel Olaya Riyadh, an Edge by Rotana hotel, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Launched in May 2022, Edge by Rotana is a collection of independent properties that maintain their individuality while benefiting from Rotana's extensive network and systems. Located on Riyadh’s renowned Al Olaya Street, Nova M Hotel Olaya Riyadh is the first Edge by Rotana property to open its doors in the Kingdom, with another four Edge by Rotana properties in the pipeline – three in Riyadh and one in Al Baha. This forms part of Rotana’s larger expansion plan, which will see nine new properties launched in the Kingdom by 2028, doubling Rotana’s key count in the country to over 4,236.

Commenting on the announcement, Philip Barnes, CEO of Rotana, said: “Opening our first Edge by Rotana branded property in Saudi Arabia marks a significant milestone for Rotana as we continue to expand our footprint in the region. Saudi Arabia is one of the region’s fastest-growing markets, and we are on track to meet our goal of doubling the number of rooms we currently manage in the Kingdom in the next few years. With each new property, we remain committed to fulfilling our brand promise of ‘Treasured Time’ by providing guests with convenience, modern amenities, and exceptional hospitality.”

The hotel features 104 meticulously designed rooms and suites that blend contemporary aesthetics with modern amenities, providing a comfortable stay for both business and leisure travellers.

Guests will also delight in the hotel’s leisure facilities, which include a Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club, featuring a fully equipped gym, sauna, steam rooms, and massage room, as well as a refreshing rooftop pool.

Nova M Hotel Olaya Riyadh guests can also enjoy a variety of dining options. The all-day dining venue, Misk Restaurant, serves up global flavours via an international buffet. Sola Lobby Café, meanwhile, offers prime coffee, teas, and light bites, while its grab-and-go concept ensures a quick and delicious casual meal option for guests and visitors alike. Additionally, a 24/7 in-room dining menu guarantees quality and speedy service for those who prefer the comfort of their room.

For business travellers, Nova M Hotel Olaya Riyadh offers flexibility and convenience, with three separate meeting rooms able to accommodate medium-sized corporate meetings. All meeting spaces are equipped with the latest technology, elevating the event experience.

Rotana currently operates 81 hotels in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, serving more than six million guests per year. Rotana’s overall pipeline currently spans 9,049 keys across six superlative brands, including an impressive 36 international hotels.

