Riyadh – In a deal reflecting the rapid growth of the car rental market in the Kingdom, Almajdouie Motors Company, the authorized distributor of Changan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,, announced the signing of a collaboration agreement with Rotana Group of Companies - Car Rentals. Under this agreement, Almajdouie will supply Rotana with 1,500 Changan vehicles of various 2025 models, underscoring the market’s growth and the increasing demand for Changan cars.

The agreement was signed at the Changan showroom in Khobar, attended by Mr. Yasser Shaheen, Managing Director of Almajdouie Changan, and Mr. Sultan Attallah Al-Harbi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rotana Group, along with senior officials from both companies.

Mr. Sultan Al-Harbi emphasized that this agreement is a response to the growing customer demand for Changan’s diverse models, known for their high quality, modern designs, and advanced automotive technology. Al-Harbi added, "We are committed to offering the best to our customers, whether in terms of diverse options or innovative services that meet their increasing needs. This partnership with Almajdouie Motors reflects our continuous trust in the Changan brand, which has become a preferred choice in the Saudi market due to its reliable performance and adherence to the highest quality standards."

On his part, Mr. Yasser Shaheen stressed the importance of the strategic relationship with Rotana Group - Car Rentals, noting Almajdouie Motors’ commitment to providing the latest Changan models to the Saudi market. This contributes to increasing their market share and meeting the aspirations of a wide range of customers in the Kingdom. Shaheen pointed out that the car rental market has recently witnessed significant growth, driven by several factors, including:

Economic growth (increased tourism and economic spending, particularly with Vision 2030 boosting tourism).

Infrastructure expansion (significant improvement in road networks and airports, facilitating transportation).

Consumer preferences (rising demand for flexible transportation services, especially among youth and tourists).

Information technology (adoption of smartphone applications for booking and payments, simplifying the process for users).

Local and international companies (the emergence of new companies, increasing competition and making prices more competitive).

Rotana’s rental fleet currently includes 16,000 vehicles available for rent across 86 branches nationwide, including major airports. The group holds the ISO quality certification, which underscores its commitment to the highest standards of service and quality in the market.

It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia's car rental market is witnessing remarkable growth, with an estimated value of approximately USD 2.20 billion in 2024, expected to reach USD 3.42 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate of 10% during this period.

About Changan Automobile:

It was founded in 1862, began its actual car production 35 years ago and its sales has been increasing year after year. Changan has been keen to enhance its technical capabilities and its models has become equipped with the various international specifications required after it developed its factories and research centers to keep pace with global markets. For its part, Changan Automobile intends to expand in the international markets after its great success in the Chinese market and the high quality of its production. One of the most important markets that it sought to enter is the Saudi market after its agreement with one of the largest and most experienced car dealerships, Almajdouie Motors Company, which has a network of branches covering all cities of Saudi Arabia in addition to various after-sales, maintenance and spare parts services centers.

