Strengthening Rotana’s presence in the Kingdom, the four-star property adds 133 keys to its operating portfolio

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye (MENAT), announces today the soft opening of Dar Rayhaan by Rotana, Al Khobar, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The opening is in line with Rotana’s ambitious goal of launching eight properties in the Kingdom over the next four years, bringing the total key count to 4,400 across 16 properties. The new property also increases Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts’ key count to 2,080 keys currently in operation across six hotels – a significant milestone for Rotana’s modern-design hospitality brand.

Commenting on the announcement, Philip Barnes, Rotana CEO, said: "The Kingdom's emphasis on diversifying its economy and welcoming tourism has generated extensive opportunities for growth and development. The inauguration of Dar Rayhaan by Rotana in Al Khobar marks a significant milestone and holds a crucial role in supporting the Kingdom's growth strategy. The four-star property caters to the evolving travel preferences of our guests within this important market segment, reinforcing our dedication to delivering 'Treasured Time' for all. As we continue with our expansion strategy, we are thrilled about the prospect of enhancing our array of offerings in the Kingdom and contributing to the development of this dynamic market."

Located only 30 minutes from King Fahd International Airport, Dar Rayhaan by Rotana offers 133 keys, including 113 rooms and 20 suites, each meticulously crafted for the utmost convenience. Equipped with modern fittings and furnishings, each room affords guests beautiful views the city.

The property offers a range of versatile recreational amenities, including a refreshing outdoor swimming pool, complimentary private parking, and a 24-hour gymnasium. The hotel also boasts three well-appointed meeting rooms, each equipped with cutting-edge audio-visual technology. Catering to business travellers, one meeting room also has a spacious pre-function area with a dedicated lounge.

At Choices, the hotel's all-day dining venue, guests can enjoy a diverse selection of local and international dishes that cater to regional and global tastes. For guests seeking a laid-back option, The Lounge in the hotel lobby offers a delightful menu of hot and cold refreshments, light meals, and indulgent sweet treats.

Other KSA openings in the pipeline include four "Edge by Rotana" and one "Rayhaan by Rotana" in Riyadh, “Al Manakha Rotana” in Madinah, and an “Edge by Rotana” in Al Baha, all set to open by 2028.

Rotana’s portfolio currently spans 19,576 keys and six superlative brands, including an impressive 2,316 keys across nine hotels in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About Rotana:

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana, and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.