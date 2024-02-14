ROSHN signed three contracts with Saudi partners to enhance delivery of forthcoming projects and showcased further opportunities for private sector partnerships.

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer and a PIF-owned giga-project, joined the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Private Sector Forum to showcase its multi-asset developments across the Kingdom, reveal new collaborations and further partnerships opportunities, and highlight its Vision 2030 contributions.

ROSHN took part in the forum, held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre in Riyadh from 6-7 February, in its role as a PIF-owned giga-project and vital enabler of Vision 2030 goals, including private sector expansion, job creation, and economic diversification. ROSHN’s immersive booth at the event, featuring LED map tables, showcased its transformative mixed-use developments that are bringing a new way of living with integrated amenities and cutting-edge technology.

ROSHN was also there to highlight the opportunities it is creating for local, regional, and international private sector companies to become part of Saudi Vision 2030-enabling strategy for long-term growth through partnerships. ROSHN’s commercial team conducted a demand-signalling workshop that engaged with private sector entities to showcase opportunities to work with ROSHN while providing further insight into the values that guide its work and partnerships, answering questions directly from attendees. The team also offered insight into the Group’s strategy, ambitions, and future plans that will create yet more partnership opportunities.

“We are proud to join PIF at the private sector forum to showcase and create our partnership opportunities,” said David Grover, Group CEO of ROSHN. “With our mandate to transform urban living in the Kingdom and contribute to Vision 2030’s goals, partnerships are vital to our success as we seek to grow Saudi Arabia’s economy, create jobs, and raise domestic capacity and capabilities in-line with Vision 2030 goals. As we at ROSHN build momentum on our projects across the Kingdom, while gearing up for the global spotlight of Expo 2030 here in Riyadh, the agreements we have announced will accelerate our ability to deliver new ways of living, economic growth and diversification, and a higher quality of life for all in the Kingdom.”

ROSHN signed three contracts with local partners at the forum, formalizing new collaborations to enhance its delivery of transformative real estate developments across the Kingdom:

Alayuni Investment & Contracting Company to design and build 400+ single-family homes and public amenities and facilities in the F1 and D1 neighbourhoods of ROSHN’s ALFULWA community in the Eastern Province.

ANSAB General Contracting Company to design and build potable water and sewage pipelines; CEC plots, landscaping, and infrastructure; and data collection and studies in ALFULWA.

Saudi Ceramics Company to cooperate and collaborate in the realm of ceramic products, including tiles, sinks, bathtubs, and water-saving toilets to ROSHN developments. The agreement builds on ROSHN’s existing water and energy conservation efforts that already go above and beyond the mandated Saudi Building Code.

ROSHN’s partnerships further contribute to its Vision 2030 commitments to build a dynamic, diverse, and localized Saudi economy, with growing new industries, strong investment, and space for entrepreneurs. These partnerships build on recent agreements, including ROSHN’s multi-million SAR commercial partnerships with Saudi companies including PC Marine Services and Saudi Pan Kingdom Company.

The PIF Private Sector Forum is part of PIF’s Private Sector Engagement Strategic Initiative to showcase opportunities for investors and suppliers in PIF-portfolio company projects. Over 80 PIF portfolio companies attended, alongside over 8,000 private sector representatives and 20+ Saudi government ministers. ROSHN participated in the forum through its role as a PIF-owned giga-project developing transformative mixed-use real estate coast-to-coast across the Kingdom. The unprecedented scale and speed of ROSHN’s developments are creating numerous opportunities for partnerships, ranging from construction to consultancy, as the Group works to fulfil its mission and Vision 2030 mandate.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saud Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit roshn.sa