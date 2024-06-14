Event underlines ROSHN’s goal of increasing local content and helping to diversify the Saudi economy.

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, held its first Commercial Bootcamp to empower general contractors, subcontractors, and project managers from Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with more upskilling opportunities in the industry. The event, which was attended by local companies, underlined ROSHN’s approach to both growing the number and capability of local contractors for the Kingdom’s construction industry and diversifying the local economy.

The bootcamp is designed to help equip contractors with vital construction cost management skills, improving their competitiveness and supporting them to make informed financial decisions. In this first edition, participants learned how to develop accurate cost estimates using effective methods and software tools; strategies to control costs during a project; mitigating cost risks and navigating change; and maximising profitability through optimized financial management, cash flow forecasting, and value engineering.

Iain McBride, Executive Director of Commercial at ROSHN Group, said: “At ROSHN we are proud to serve as a national champion of the real estate sector to uplift, enhance, and empower Saudi businesses while also strengthening our supply chains through localization and diversification. Our Commercial Bootcamp reflects our values-led commitment to empowerment, opportunity, and responsibility. We seek to raise standards and establish Saudi Arabia as a centre of excellence, where local contractors are recognised as globally trusted partners of choice, having showcased their skills and abilities as part of giga-projects built to international standards.”

The event featured a series of interactive sessions led by world class speakers offering global perspectives, diverse experiences, and cutting-edge insight. Alongside senior leaders from ROSHN’s commercial and procurement departments, speakers included Dean Furey, a chartered Director and Head of Real Estate for Turner & Townsend; Charlie Shepherd, a Director of Cost Consultancy with 17 years of experience within the UK and KSA construction industries; Malungelo Msomi, a Chartered Quantity Surveyor (MRICS) renowned for his expertise and proficiency in the construction industry and real estate sector; and Uwais Haroon, an Associate Director with over 12 years of experience spearheading extensive refurbishment, fit out, and new build projects across the UK and Middle East.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saudi Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-inclass to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living, visit www.roshn.sa