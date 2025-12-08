The competition is open through two tracks: a professional track for teams led by a Saudi national or registered local engineering offices, and a student track for participants from accredited universities and recent graduates

RIYADH: During Cityscape Global 2025, ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, launched the ROSHN MUSAHAMA Design Competition which aims to spotlight Saudi design talent and promote the use of locally sourced materials through a creative and sustainable lens. The competition carries a total prize pool of SAR 570,000, with winners to be announced in May 2026.​

Aligned with PIF’s MUSAHAMA program, ROSHN MUSAHAMA Design Competition invites professional and student architects and designers to develop modular, small-scale, and easily deployable structures that can serve as dynamic public spaces for gatherings, exhibitions, and community programs.

The competition includes two entry tracks: a professional track, open to teams led by a Saudi national or to registered local engineering firms; and a student track, open to Saudi nationals currently enrolled in accredited universities. Recent graduates may also participate within one year of completing their studies. Teams may consist of up to four members, and all participants must be at least 18 years old.

Participants are required to submit a concept narrative, design specifications, and material details. Entries will be evaluated by a panel of national and international design experts, chaired by ROSHN Group’s Chief Development Officer.​

The competition is now open, with registration due by 1 January 2026 and submissions due in March 2026. Winners will be announced in May 2026, and the selected concepts will be brought to life within ROSHN Group’s developments. More details are available at https://www.roshn.sa/musahama.

Following the first design competition launched in 2024 in collaboration with PIF, ROSHN MUSAHAMA Design Competition reflects the Group’s ongoing commitment to nurturing Saudi creativity, supporting local industries, and advancing sustainable design practices.