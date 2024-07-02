Both entities will collaborate to develop destinations that would attract tourists

ROSHN and the Ministry will also explore investment opportunities and the training and development of Saudi talents who want to enter the industry

Riyadh – ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, has signed a Memorandum of Collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism that will aim to support the realization of the Kingdom’s National Tourism Strategy and the achieving of targets including welcoming 150 million tourists and generating one million tourism-related jobs by 2030.

The partnership between ROSHN and the Ministry of Tourism will advance the Kingdom’s tourism industry through collaborative efforts in developing tourism destinations, the sharing of data, insights and knowledge, and the roll-out of training programs for young Saudis for different career opportunities in the industry. ROSHN and the Ministry will discuss potential tourism investments and sector-specific opportunities.

“ROSHN is a leading player nationally in developing destinations and communities, and we are looking forward to working with ROSHN to collaborate on how we can best support the Kingdom’s tourism aspirations as spelt out by the National Tourism Strategy,” said Mahmoud Abdulhadi, Deputy Minister of Tourism Destinations Enablement.

The collaboration includes a comprehensive framework to support the development of tourism capabilities and infrastructure across Saudi Arabia, promoting quality of life for both Saudi nationals and visitors from abroad. ROSHN’s current development portfolio includes retail and entertainment to complement its community living for its current and future residents.

“With a portfolio that includes communities and destinations throughout the Kingdom, ROSHN is already playing a role in promoting Saudi Arabia as a preferred place to visit,” explained Yassen Kattan, ,Head of Strategy and Corporate Affairs, ROSHN Group. “Our collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism underscores our dedication to pursuing developments that create memorable experiences for all, with a focus on quality of life and entertainment as we look to contribute to Saudi Vision 2030.”