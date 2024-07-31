The project marks a significant milestone in ROSHN's expansion as a mixed-use developer, including the development of sports facilities.

Riyadh: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a PIF Company, has announced the development of an iconic 45,000-seat stadium spanning over 450,000 square meters in Southwest Riyadh.

The landmark mixed-use project will encompass a wide range of shops, restaurants, and hospitality venues, and at its heart lies the main sports and event floor, seamlessly connecting the various facilities with an open and cohesive design. ROSHN Stadium will become an icon in Southwest Riyadh, characterized by its modern crystalline design emerging into the sky from the surrounding district inspired by the urban fabric and architectural features of Saudi Arabia’s central region.

The stadium represents a pivotal step in ROSHN's expansion into mixed-use development across a variety of sectors, including sports facilities. This underscores ROSHN Group’s commitment to enhancing quality of life through sustainable real estate development in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Visitors to the stadium will enjoy access to sports facilities such as walkways and public green spaces, making it a vibrant destination.

Designed to meet the requirements for hosting the most prominent international sporting events, the stadium will also host other entertainment, cultural, and social events. Its sustainable design also incorporates the latest technologies for water and energy management, including solar panels integrated into the stadium's infrastructure. The roof design enhances air movement, ensuring adequate ventilation and controlled access to sunlight inside the stadium during daylight hours.

Acting CEO of ROSHN Group, Dr. Khalid Johar, said: “ROSHN Stadium embodies ROSHN's strategic transformation as a multi-asset class developer. We are proud to undertake this ambitious project, which will contribute to improving the quality of life and supporting economic growth in line with Saudi Vision 2030 while providing a unique gathering place in Riyadh and enhancing the Kingdom's attractiveness to host international events and sporting competitions.”