The project marks a significant milestone in ROSHN's expansion as a mixed-use developer, including the development of sports facilities.

Riyadh: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a PIF Company, has announced the development of an iconic 45,000-seat stadium spanning over 450,000 square meters in Southwest Riyadh.

The landmark mixed-use project will encompass a wide range of shops, restaurants, and hospitality venues, and at its heart lies the main sports and event floor, seamlessly connecting the various facilities with an open and cohesive design. ROSHN Stadium will become an icon in Southwest Riyadh, characterized by its modern crystalline design emerging into the sky from the surrounding district inspired by the urban fabric and architectural features of Saudi Arabia’s central region.

The stadium represents a pivotal step in ROSHN's expansion into mixed-use development across a variety of sectors, including sports facilities. This underscores ROSHN Group’s commitment to enhancing quality of life through sustainable real estate development in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Visitors to the stadium will enjoy access to sports facilities such as walkways and public green spaces, making it a vibrant destination.

Designed to meet the requirements for hosting the most prominent international sporting events, the stadium will also host other entertainment, cultural, and social events. Its sustainable design also incorporates the latest technologies for water and energy management, including solar panels integrated into the stadium's infrastructure. The roof design enhances air movement, ensuring adequate ventilation and controlled access to sunlight inside the stadium during daylight hours.

Acting CEO of ROSHN Group, Dr. Khalid Johar, said: “ROSHN Stadium embodies ROSHN's strategic transformation as a multi-asset class developer. We are proud to undertake this ambitious project, which will contribute to improving the quality of life and supporting economic growth in line with Saudi Vision 2030 while providing a unique gathering place in Riyadh and enhancing the Kingdom's attractiveness to host international events and sporting competitions.”

-Ends-

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saudi Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit roshn.sa