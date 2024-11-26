The Royal Commission for Riyadh City and the Ministry of Sports have unveiled the masterplan for King Salman Stadium, designed by US architectural group Populous.

Located in northern Riyadh on King Salman Road, adjacent to King Abdulaziz Park, the stadium masterplan will include a variety of sports facilities, commercial areas and recreational facilities.

With a gross seating capacity of more than 92,000 along with key amenities including a Royal Box, hospitality skyboxes and lounges, 300 VVIP seats, and 2,200 VIP seats, the King Salman Stadium is set to become one of the largest sports venues in the world.

The venue will feature internal screens, gardens and a walking path on its roof with panoramic views of King Abdulaziz Park.

Inspiration for the design is drawn from Saudi Arabia’s mesmerising natural landscape, with the symbolic concept of each venue within the masterplan representing a seed that germinates, cracks the earth and emerges as a dynamic yet seemingly natural intervention, said Populous in its statement.

The planting of these ‘seeds’ symbolises Saudi Arabia’s commitment to nurturing and growing sports participation across the country, from the grassroots to the elite level, it stated.

Shireen Hamdan, General Manager of Populous KSA, said: "The King Salman Stadium and Masterplan is an innovative, iconic destination that will harmoniously blend the realm of sports with the beauty of nature. Beyond creating advanced sports facilities, the development aims to unite athleticism and the environment, inspiring all who engage with it."

"To achieve this, the design teams have drawn direct inspiration from nature’s patterns and elements. The design philosophy reflects a commitment to cutting-edge infrastructure while paying tribute to the intrinsic connection between sustainable development, human activity and the natural world," stated Shireen.

"On matchdays, vibrant, landscaped walkways provide access to the stadium, while on non-matchdays, these walkways transform into dynamic spaces featuring various commercial offerings," she added.

The seating bowl for King Salman Stadium has been designed to be as compact as possible to achieve the best possible spectator experience and an intimate atmosphere. It is designed to comply with the latest requirements for international football. The design provides for an overall gross capacity of more than 92,000 seats for pitch sports. Other types of entertainment events can also be accommodated.

"A range of facilities will be incorporated into the wider masterplan development, including commercial facilities, football training fields, fan zones, an aquatics centre with an Olympic-sized swimming pool and an athletics stadium," explained Shireen.

Additionally, the development will feature an indoor sports hall and community sports park for sports such as volleyball, basketball and padel. A 9-km sports track will connect these amenities to King Abdulaziz Park.

Once completed in late 2029, the stadium will serve as the primary headquarters for the Saudi national football team, as well as the venue for hosting other national and international major sporting and entertainment events, she added.

