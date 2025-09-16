Dubai, UAE – As digital transformation becomes a cornerstone of the UAE’s national strategy and a defining force across the GCC, ROSA eSolutions is scaling its consultancy capabilities to support government entities and large enterprises with strategic, results-driven digital marketing solutions.

Since entering the UAE market in 2020, the Toronto-based firm has carved out a reputation for authentic engagement, audience insight, and measurable digital growth. Now, ROSA eSolutions is doubling down on its commitment to the public and enterprise sectors, offering customized services designed to meet the complex needs of large-scale institutions as far as digital transformation is concerned.

“Government bodies and large corporations require more than just visibility they need trust, consistency, and tailored storytelling across digital channels,” said Robert Shakir, Senior Marketing Consultant at ROSA eSolutions. “Our role is to align their digital presence with strategic goals, amplify their vision, and build stakeholder confidence through thoughtful, data-led content strategies.”

ROSA eSolutions supports its clients across a broad digital ecosystem from strategy and branding to multichannel content execution and performance analytics. With deep expertise in audience mapping, platform-native storytelling, and policy-aligned communication, the firm has become a trusted partner for public institutions and leading corporations aiming to enhance their digital footprint.

In alignment with the UAE’s push for smarter governance, digital inclusivity, and economic diversification, ROSA’s approach integrates civic engagement principles with enterprise-grade innovation. The firm’s team actively collaborates with government communication teams and enterprise marketing departments to deliver high-impact campaigns that inform, inspire, and involve.

“Our work in the public and enterprise space isn’t about volume—it’s about impact,” Shakir added. “We understand the objectives, ambitions, and stakeholders involved. That’s why we prioritize transparency, strategic alignment, and storytelling that resonates across multiple layers of society and industry.”

As the UAE continues to invest in digital infrastructure and citizen-centric services, ROSA eSolutions remains at the forefront empowering government entities and corporations to communicate more effectively, engage meaningfully, and lead digitally.

About ROSA eSolutions

ROSA eSolutions is a Toronto based digital marketing firm that specializes in creating dynamic strategies to achieve organic growth and enhance brand presence online. With a focus on creative content, audience engagement, and strategic planning, ROSA eSolutions helps businesses thrive in the digital age. The company has set up presence in the UAE to serve the entire Middle East region from its UAE office. For further info, please visit the company’s website: https://erosa.ae/ .