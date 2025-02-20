Dubai, United Arab Emirates: At World Of Coffee 2025 Dubai, ROR Coffee Solutions, an Emirati-owned specialty coffee provider, has made a significant impact with a series of major announcements that are set to shape the future of the industry. The company unveiled three pivotal partnerships, including an expansion into Saudi Arabia with Qadr Financial, an exclusive collaboration with Dalla Espresso, and a strategic alliance with Giesen Coffee Roasters. These partnerships reinforce ROR Coffee Solutions’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and expanding their footprint in the specialty coffee sector within the GCC.

As a brand dedicated to elevating the coffee experience, ROR Coffee Solutions continues to expand its influence within the GCC, ensuring that high-quality, ethically sourced coffee is accessible to businesses and consumers alike. With a strong emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and industry growth, these latest partnerships mark an exciting new chapter in the company’s expansion.

Starting with the announcement of an exclusive partnership with Dalla Espresso on 10th February 2025 at World of Coffee Dubai 2025, this collaboration is set to make premium coffee more accessible than ever. Dalla Espresso is a brand that is renowned for its high-quality, affordable coffee capsules and has earned a strong reputation for producing rich, flavorful coffee in capsule form, offering a wide variety of blends that appeal to different tastes. With capsules compatible with both Nespresso and Dulce Gusto machines, this collaboration makes specialty-grade coffee more accessible than ever, allowing coffee lovers to enjoy a premium brew effortlessly, whether at home, in the office, or on the go.

Additionally, a major milestone for ROR Coffee Solutions is its expansion into Saudi Arabia through a strategic partnership with Qadr Financial. This pivotal collaboration marks a significant step in bringing exceptional coffee solutions to new markets and reinforces ROR Coffee Solutions’ long-term vision for growth within the GCC. By joining forces with Qadr Financial, a highly esteemed partner, ROR Coffee Solutions is strengthening its regional presence and commitment to elevating the coffee experience across the region.

Saudi Arabia’s coffee industry is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by a deep cultural appreciation for coffee and an expanding specialty coffee scene. With increasing demand for high-quality, ethically sourced coffee and advanced brewing solutions, ROR Coffee Solutions sees this as the perfect opportunity to establish a strong presence in the Kingdom. This expansion will introduce turnkey coffee solutions, expertly designed coffee bars, and state-of-the-art brewing technologies, transforming the local industry while emphasizing sustainability, barista training, and quality control services. By elevating the café scene, hospitality sector, and corporate coffee culture, ROR Coffee Solutions is committed to providing businesses and consumers with world-class coffee experiences, from sourcing the finest beans to delivering cutting-edge equipment and expert support.

ROR Coffee Solutions is also elevating specialty coffee roasting through an exclusive partnership with Giesen Coffee Roasters, a globally recognized leader in the industry. Announced at World of Coffee 2025, this collaboration ensures that all future ROR Coffee Solutions expansions will feature Giesen’s state-of-the-art roasting systems, reinforcing its dedication to quality and innovation. Giesen is renowned for its precision, craftsmanship, and advanced technology, enhancing coffee consistency, flavor development, and sustainability. More than just a technological upgrade, this partnership represents a shared commitment to excellence and industry advancement, equipping coffee professionals with the tools, knowledge, and support needed to push the boundaries of specialty coffee.

At ROR Coffee Solutions, we are always looking for ways to push boundaries, foster innovation, and bring exceptional coffee experiences to more people. These partnerships mark an exciting step forward in our journey, allowing us to expand our presence, introduce ground breaking technology, and enhance accessibility to high-quality coffee across the region. Whether through new market entries, exclusive collaborations, or advancements in roasting capabilities, our goal remains the same-elevate the coffee industry while staying true to our commitment to quality, sustainability, and expertise," said Aaron Marshall.

Through strategic partnerships and expansions, ROR Coffee Solutions is redefining how coffee is sourced, brewed, and enjoyed across the region while reinforcing its commitment to excellence and sustainability. By making premium coffee capsules more accessible, expanding into fast-growing markets, and enhancing coffee roasting capabilities, the company continues to set new industry standards. With a strong focus on innovation and accessibility, ROR Coffee Solutions is not just keeping pace with industry trends but actively shaping the future of specialty coffee for businesses, professionals, and consumers alike.

Founded in 2017, Rate of Rise Coffee Solutions (ROR) stands as a homegrown Emirati-owned enterprise, serving as the premier one-stop-shop for all coffee requirements across the GCC region. With a commitment to excellence and sustainability, ROR has been proudly sourcing specialty green coffee from coffee farms in Kenya, Brazil, Costa Rica, Yemen, and Colombia.

