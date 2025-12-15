Over 11,000 kW total output as backup for electric operation

To be used on the route between Tarifa (Spain) and Tangier (Morocco) starting in 2027

Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems division is supplying a total of eight mtu emergency power generators for two fully electric fast ferries belonging to the Spanish shipping company Baleària. From 2027, the ships will cover the 18 nautical miles between Tarifa in Spain and Tangier in Morocco using electric power, thereby opening up the first “green corridor” between Europe and Africa.

The project is considered a milestone for CO2-neutral mobility at sea and is supported by an international network of partners consisting of shipping companies, shipyards, port authorities, energy suppliers, and other companies.

On behalf of the Spanish shipyard Astilleros Armon, four mtu 20V4000M35S emergency power generators will be supplied for each of the two ships. With an output of 2,840 kilowatts each, the generators will ensure the power supply in case of need – for example, if the ferries’ on-board batteries cannot be charged in port as planned.

Unlike conventional on-board power systems, however, their function goes far beyond simply supplying the electrical systems: in an emergency, the mtu gensets can also secure the entire propulsion system of the ferries.

“For us as a shipyard, the integration of powerful, compact systems is crucial –especially in innovative ship projects such as this one. The mtu gensets from Rolls-Royce meet these requirements perfectly and help to provide additional backup for the ferries' electrical systems,” said Ricardo Garcia, Head of Marketing, Sales & Business Development at Astilleros Armon.

Thanks to their high-power density, low weight, and compact design, mtu engines are ideal for use in high-speed ferries. Delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2026, with the ferries entering regular service in 2027.

“The project is a prime example of how emission-free shipping and reliable system technology go hand in hand,” said Phil Kordic, Senior Expert, Commercial Marine Business, at Rolls-Royce Power Systems. “Our mtu engines make an important contribution to the operational safety and efficiency of these state-of-the-art ships – powerful, lightweight and perfectly tailored to maritime requirements.”

The two identical catamarans are fully electric, reach a maximum speed of up to 26 knots, and can accommodate 804 passengers and 225 vehicles.

