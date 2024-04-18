Rolls-Royce has supplied eight mtu containerized gas generator sets and four additional mtu 20V 4000 L64 FNER engines for a gas-fired power plant servicing a large oil and gas production site in Oman. With 12 total gensets installed, each producing 2 MW of power, the new plant ensures an efficient, uninterrupted power supply to meet the demands of the facility.

Rolls-Royce worked closely on the project with Al Faris Equipment Rentals LLC, a provider of rental equipment for heavy lifting, transport, and energy solutions in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). Al Farris oversaw installation of the new power plant, located deep in the desert within the western region of Oman. Operating on compressed natural gas as fuel, the plant demonstrates a dedication to reduced-emission energy sources, as natural gas produces fewer emissions of nearly all types of air pollutants and carbon dioxide (CO2) than burning coal or petroleum products to produce an equal amount of energy.

Based on the mtu Series 4000 L64 FNER gas engine, the genset offers the highest power density in its class and achieves efficiencies of up to 44.4%, delivering a significant improvement in fuel/energy utilization at high temperatures as compared to its predecessor. It is optimized for maximum performance and low emissions, providing an economical, reliable, and more ecofriendly source of power.

Tobias Ostermaier, Rolls-Royce President Stationary Power Solutions, said: “Meeting the demanding requirements of a large-scale project in a remote location that depends on reliable power, while also taking environmental factors into account, is always a rewarding challenge. Working with the team at Al Faris, we were able to deliver dependable power via our mtu continuous natural gas-powered solution that provides low emissions and maximizes efficiency and uptime.”

Al Faris is a long-standing provider in the field of energy services. The Oman project marks the first collaboration between Al Faris and Rolls-Royce on a gas system delivery.

“We’re hopeful that the success of this project will help lead to further opportunities to promote our gas systems and other sustainable solutions to support more customers in the region,” said Sven Sonnenberg, Managing Director Rolls-Royce Solutions Middle East FZE.

A leader in creating efficient and sustainable power solutions for the oil and gas industry, Rolls-Royce’s mtu gas gensets can run on a blend of natural gas and hydrogen and are compact, reliable and powerful – significantly reducing CO2 emissions, while providing continuous duty, 100% capacity power. They are an excellent solution for customers looking to be future-ready without sacrificing performance.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land. Our products and service packages enable our customers to connect people, societies, cultures and economies together; they meet the growing need for power generation across multiple industries; and enable governments to equip their armed forces with the power to protect. Rolls-Royce has a presence in 48 countries and customers in more than 150, comprising over 250 commercial large aero engine customers, 160 armed forces and navies and approximately 40,000 active Power Systems customers. We are committed to becoming a net zero company by 2050 and we support our customers to do the same. Annual underlying revenue was £15.4bn in 2023, underlying operating profit was £1.6bn and free cash flow £1.3bn. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is publicly traded company (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY, LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69). Rolls-Royce Power Systems is headquartered in Friedrichshafen in southern Germany and employs more than 10,500 people. The product portfolio includes mtu-brand high-speed engines and propulsion systems for ships, heavy land, rail and defence vehicles and for the oil and gas industry. The portfolio also includes diesel and gas systems and battery containers for mission critical, standby and continuous power, combined generation of heat and power, and microgrids. With its climate friendly technologies, Rolls-Royce Power Systems is helping to drive the energy transition.

www.rolls-royce.com