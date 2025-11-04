Designed for ambient temperatures up to 55 °C

Rolls-Royce is supplying seven mtu backup-power generators to expand the energy infrastructure at Kuwait International Airport. The 20-cylinder Series 4000 DS 3600 diesel generators will be installed in the new Terminal 2, where they will secure the power supply for the catering building and the airport’s central energy infrastructure, as well as other facilities.

Kuwait International Airport is currently undergoing extensive expansion. With the construction of the new Terminal 2, the site will become one of the most modern aviation hubs in the Gulf region. Once completed, the airport is expected to handle an initial 25 million passengers per year – scalable up to 50 million – as part of the national development strategy “Kuwait Vision 2035”.

The contract was awarded by the Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Works. Limak, an internationally active construction company based in Turkey, is acting as the project’s main developer.

The gensets are engineered to operate reliably even under extreme climatic conditions and are designed for ambient temperatures of up to 55 degrees Celsius. Delivery is scheduled for early 2026, followed by commissioning, including testing and handover.

“We are proud that our products ensure the stable operation of critical infrastructure at the airport—even in this region with its extreme environmental conditions,” said Salim El Banna, Country Sales Manager UAE, Bahrain, Iraq & Kuwait for the Power Systems division of Rolls-Royce.

Rolls-Royce secures critical infrastructure worldwide with more than 85,000 mtu emergency power systems, including airports, data centers, hospitals, industrial plants and energy suppliers. The systems are based on diesel and gas gensets as well as dynamic Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems, ensuring uninterrupted power even under extreme conditions. At major international airports – including Frankfurt, Dubai, Madrid, Prague, Palma and Hurghada – mtu gensets and combined heat and power systems have been in reliable operation for many years, ensuring uninterrupted operation of terminals, baggage systems and control centers.

1. Rolls-Royce is a force for progress; powering, protecting and connecting people everywhere. Our products and service packages help our customers meet the growing need for power across multiple industries; enable governments to equip their armed forces with the power required to protect their citizens; and connect people, societies, cultures and economies together.

2. Rolls-Royce has a local presence in 48 countries and customers in over a hundred more, including airlines and aircraft leasing companies, armed forces and navies, and marine and industrial customers.

3. Through our multi-year transformation programme, we are building a high-performing, competitive, resilient and growing Rolls-Royce. We are building the financial capacity and agility to allow us to successfully develop and deliver the products that will support our customers through the energy transition.

4. Annual underlying revenue was £17.8 billion in 2024, and underlying operating profit was £2.46 billion.

5. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a publicly traded company (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY, LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69)5.

6. Rolls-Royce Power Systems is headquartered in Friedrichshafen in southern Germany and employs more than 10,350 people. The product portfolio includes mtu-brand high-speed engines and propulsion systems for ships, heavy land, rail and defence vehicles and for the oil and gas industry. The portfolio also includes diesel and gas systems and battery containers for mission critical, standby and continuous power, combined generation of heat and power, and microgrids. With its climate friendly technologies, Rolls-Royce Power Systems is helping to drive the energy transition.

