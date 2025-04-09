Rock Developments has entered into a cooperation agreement with Crédit Agricole Egypt to introduce a freehold property mortgage solution. The program offers a down payment of 20% and financing of up to 80% of the unit’s value, with payment terms extending up to 15 years. The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to delivering tailored and flexible financing solutions for its clients.

The signing ceremony was attended by Eng. Daniel Doss, Board Member of Rock Developments, Ms. Nevine Shokry, Head of Proximity Banking of Credit Agricole Egypt, along with several representatives from both entities. This collaboration aims to provide tailored mortgage financing solutions that cater to customer needs while aligning with the environmental and social priorities of both organizations' strategic visions.

Eng. Daniel Doss, Board Member of Rock Developments emphasized that “This agreement offers exclusive financing solutions for the company's clients through the freehold mortgage program. Residential units are available with a 20% down payment and financing covering up to 80% of the unit’s value for a period of up to 15 years. Meanwhile, commercial and administrative units come with a 25% down payment and financing of up to 75% of the unit’s value for the same duration”.

Eng. Doss affirmed that Rock Developments is committed to innovation, offering diverse strategies to serve its clients by delivering projects that align with their aspirations while providing advantages that support their purchasing decisions.

He added that “Collaborating with Crédit Agricole Egypt, a partnership that emphasizes sustainability, represents a key milestone in our journey toward innovation and responsible growth”

Ms. Nevine Shokry, Head of Proximity Banking of Crédit Agricole Egypt stated “We are delighted to partner with Rock Developments to offer long term mortgage solutions that empower more Egyptians to own their own homes. This collaboration highlights Crédit Agricole Egypt’s customer centricity approach, delivering innovative, accessible and sustainable financial solutions that are tailored to our clients evolving needs. By combining our banking expertise with Rock Development sustainable vision, we are supporting the growth of Egypt real state while contributing to a greener, more inclusive future”.

Rock Developments and Crédit Agricole Egypt Bank are committed to boosting real estate investment by expanding financing options and ensuring secure investment opportunities. Their mission is to foster growth in Egypt’s dynamic property market by supporting projects built to global standards and introducing innovative solutions for sustainable development, safeguarding the environment for future generations.

Rock Developments serves as the real estate arm of El Batal Investments, bringing together all the company’s residential and commercial projects in Egypt and Canada under the "Rock" brand. Its developments span east and west Cairo, including Rock White in New Heliopolis, Rock Yard in Sheraton, Rock Eden in 6th of October City, Rock Capital 1 in New Administrative Capital, Rock Vera in New Cairo, Rock Gold Mall in New Cairo, and Rock Ville in Obour City.