Abu Dhabi, UAE – RMT Reliability, a trusted name in condition monitoring and rotating equipment expert services, is proud to announce its participation in the World Utilities Congress 2025, taking place in Abu Dhabi from 27th until 29th of May 2025. The company will exhibit its latest innovations in predictive maintenance, wireless monitoring, and engineering diagnostics for critical industries.

With a strong track record in supporting sectors such as power and desalination, water and wastewater, district cooling and oil & gas, RMT Reliability offers tailored solutions that reduce downtime, extend asset life, and optimize operational efficiency.

Visitors to the RMT stand will experience:

Live demos of the Kappa X wireless vibration sensors along with its advance Analytix software by Sensoteq

“Our participation in the World Utilities Congress highlights our commitment to helping utilities and critical industries embrace smarter maintenance strategies,” said William Maxwell, founder of RMT Reliability. “We look forward to connecting with industry leaders and demonstrating how data-driven reliability can transform operations.”

As a regional leader in predictive maintenance and rotating equipment engineering, RMT Reliability invites attendees to explore how its expertise can improve plant availability and safety—starting with a conversation at the Congress.

Visit RMT Reliability at Stand 3020

Sheryl Maxwell

Sales and Operations Director

About RMT Reliability:

Reliability and Machinery Trading LLC (RMT Reliability) is the critical industries’ most trusted rotating equipment expert. RMT is a leading provider of reliability solutions and products in the Middle East, specializing in advanced technologies for machinery maintenance, condition monitoring, and asset management.

Reliability and Machinery Trading LLC

Sheryl Maxwell

Sales and Operations Director