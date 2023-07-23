Riyadh: Riyadh Development Company (ARDCO) announces the signing of a sponsorship agreement with Jahez International Company for IT Services as the official Strategic Digital Sponsor of Otaiqah Dates Season. The announcement is in line with the launch of the 2nd edition of Otaiqah Dates Season, one of the Kingdom’s most renowned date seasons. The agreement is one of many initiatives by ARDCO to help strengthen the agricultural sector with a particular focus on the date economy.

With this sponsorship agreement, ARDCO aims to establish a foundation for strategic collaboration with Jahez, a pioneer in the delivery services sector. The key objective of this agreement is to leverage Jahez's strengths in technology along with its wide-reaching platform to facilitate the delivery of high-quality, high-demand products more efficiently directly from the Otaiqah Dates Market. The agreement will also allow the market’s traders to showcase and sell their products through Jahez’s accessible, easy-to-use app, aligning with the ARDCO’s digitization strategy and its objectives to improve its operational footprint. ARDCO is also working to further its role in the development of local markets by equipping them with efficient delivery services that allow for seamless operation to meet the expectations of their partners and the needs of customers.

Mr. Waleed Alkharji, Chief Wholesale Markets Officer of Riyadh Development Company, and Mr. Mishal Al-Mishari, Executive Vice President of Jahez International Company, signed the agreement during a signing ceremony held at Jahez’s headquarters, with the presence of Mr. Jehad Alkadi, ARDCO CEO, and Eng. Ghassab Al Mandeel, Jahez CEO.

Mr. Alkadi stated that the partnership with Jahez serves as a fundamental building block, creating a foundation for fruitful collaboration ahead. He elaborated that the partnership’s key objective is to create added value for the date industry through Jahez’s well-known intelligent delivery solutions, integrated digital platform and top-notch sales and marketing services. Mr. Alkadi noted that the partnership will help create a unique shopping and buying experience, helping boost the reputation of Otaiqah Market amongst visitors, helping to promote Otaiqah Season as one of the most significant agricultural seasons in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Alkadi added that ARDCO leaves no stone unturned in forging partnerships and agreements that help spotlight the Otaiqah Dates Market. Alkadi also underscored the commercial, economic, and social importance of the season as it takes place in one of the oldest dates markets in Riyadh.

Meanwhile, Eng. Ghassab Al Mandeel, CEO of Jahez International Company, expressed his excitement as a Strategic Digital Sponsor for the Otaiqah Dates Season. He highlighted that the agreement includes providing technical solutions and facilitating the delivery of dates of all varieties to meet consumer demand, with a long-term objective of becoming the most well-connected platform in the Middle East. Powered by partnerships and innovation, Eng. Al Mandeel affirmed that Jahez’s goal is to provide an experience that caters to the specific needs and expectations of users through cutting-edge technology.

The Otaiqah Dates Season is an initiative of Riyadh Development Company focused on promoting the connection between the public and private sectors, aligning with Vision 2030’s objectives to stimulate business and promote investment opportunities in agriculture and other crucial sectors. In addition, Otaiqah Market contributes to enriching local content and production by showcasing various types and origins of local dates, promoting Saudi products, and strengthening the Kingdom’s date industry.

The Otaiqah Dates Season is one of the longest running seasons, with markets open for four months and attracting a significant number of visitors and enthusiasts from all over the Kingdom and beyond. Located in the heart of Otaiqah Market, the season offers all varieties of Saudi dates, including Khalas, Sukkari, Ajwa, Barhi, Majdool, and Nabot Saif, among many others, highlighting the diverse range of date products present in the Kingdom.

Riyadh Development Company was established by Royal Decree No. (M/2) in 1994 as a joint-stock company, mandated with developing the Qasr AlHukm district in central Riyadh. ARDCO has since progressed to become a cornerstone of Riyadh’s real estate development and investment sector, through establishing, operating, and managing key projects in the public good services sector. ARDCO has built and currently manages several key service projects, operated by more than 150 highly qualified Saudis, leased to over 2,000 tenants, and serving more than 20 million people.