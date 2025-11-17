Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and Riyadh Air have announced a strategic partnership naming Hilton the inaugural hotel partner for Sfeer, the recently launched lifestyle loyalty program powered by Riyadh Air. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, premium service, and customer-centric travel - uniting Hilton’s hospitality excellence with Riyadh Air’s vision to connect Saudi Arabia to more than 100 global destinations by 2030. Sfeer Founding Members – early registrants to the program - will be the first to enjoy the benefits of Sfeer partnerships as it continues to grow ahead of commercial flight sales.

The partnership launches with a series of activations across Hilton properties in Saudi Arabia:

Individuals residing in Saudi Arabia who are enrolled in both Sfeer and Hilton Honors will receive Hilton Honors Gold status for 30 days[1], valid at any Hilton property worldwide.

Members of both programs can also enjoy premium food and beverage experiences at Hilton's hotels across the Kingdom, designed to celebrate the partnership.

Guy Hutchinson, President, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said, " With more than 100 hotels operating or in the pipeline in Saudi Arabia – and 9,000 globally – Hilton is proud to partner with Riyadh Air and play a role in the airline’s vision to connect the Kingdom to more than 100 global destinations. At Hilton, we believe where you stay truly matters, and we look forward to welcoming Sfeer members to our hotels, delivering unforgettable stays and our signature hospitality.”

As Hilton and Riyadh Air continue to build on this alliance, future phases will introduce innovative loyalty initiatives, unique destination experiences inspired by the spirit of hospitality and more. With plans for smarter trip planning and co-created content, both companies are committed to delivering thoughtful, elevated moments. A cornerstone of Sfeer's innovation is its community-centric design where members will soon have the ability to share their points, benefits, and even qualifying spend with friends and family. Sfeer also proudly offers a "no points expiry" policy, ensuring that every point and benefit is meant to be enjoyed, not wasted.

Kim Hardaker, VP of Loyalty and Sustainability at Riyadh Air commented, "This significant partnership between Hilton and Sfeer reflects our commitment to working with the most innovative and creative brands in the world. The benefits for Sfeer Founding Members are growing as we build an incredible lifestyle program, and we are proud to be working with Hilton in bringing this reality to life.

Hilton currently operates 21 hotels in Saudi Arabia, with 83 more in development. This partnership reinforces Hilton’s commitment to expanding its footprint and delivering world-class hospitality in support of Saudi Vision 2030. Hilton Honors is the global hospitality company’s award-winning guest loyalty programme for its world-class brands comprising 9,000 properties in 141 countries and territories, offering more than 235 million members hundreds of ways to earn and redeem Points, access to exclusive member discounts, and contactless technology through the industry-leading Hilton Honors App.

