RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, and SOUTHLAKE, Texas – Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading global travel technology company, has signed a global distribution agreement with Riyadh Air, the newly established Saudi Arabian national carrier. This strategic partnership positions Sabre as the first global distribution partner to collaborate with Riyadh Air, building on an already strong IT partnership and further solidifying Sabre's role as a key enabler of the airline's retailing and distribution strategy.

The collaboration will enable Riyadh Air to utilize Sabre's advanced technology solutions, including its multi-source approach to content distribution, which seamlessly integrates both New Distribution Capabilities (NDC) and traditional content to advance its retailing and distribution strategy. This partnership enables Riyadh Air to deliver dynamic, personalized travel offers, reaching a global network of travel agents, corporate buyers, and customers. By tapping into Sabre’s extensive global marketplace, Riyadh Air gains access to powerful tools for driving efficiency, increasing market reach, and providing customers with tailored, real-time travel experiences.

“Sabre is well-positioned to support Riyadh Air’s retailing and distribution strategies," said Alessandro Ciancimino, Vice President, Airline Distribution, EMEA, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Through our multi-source content approach, which integrates NDC alongside traditional content, we can deliver personalized and scalable solutions that align with Riyadh Air’s ambitious growth plans. Our strategy ensures seamless access to the most relevant content, helping Riyadh Air to modernize the travel experience and meet the evolving expectations of today’s travelers.”

Since its launch, Riyadh Air has been at the forefront of innovation in aviation, aiming to become the first native digital airline in the world. This partnership underscores Riyadh Air’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences through advanced technology and seamless retailing strategies.

“Collaborating with Sabre is a pivotal step in our mission to redefine travel retailing and distribution,” said Vincent Coste, Chief Commercial Officer, Riyadh Air. “Sabre’s extensive global reach and innovative technology will enable us to connect with travelers worldwide while enhancing their booking experiences through dynamic, personalized content. This partnership not only supports our retailing strategy but also complements our earlier selection of SabreMosaic™, strengthening the foundation of our long-term collaboration and positioning us for rapid growth globally.”

This agreement is a continuation of the strategic partnership between Sabre and Riyadh Air, which includes the airline’s selection of SabreMosaic™ for its Offer Management capabilities. SabreMosaic™ empowers Riyadh Air to optimize their offers and create a highly personalized experience for travelers. This technology, combined with Sabre’s comprehensive distribution platform, strengthens Riyadh Air’s ability to drive revenue and enhance customer satisfaction across its global network.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow’s technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, with employees across the world, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries globally.

About Riyadh Air:

Riyadh Air’s is a digitally native airline focused on achieving Kingdom’s 2030 vision to lead the aviation industry and put Riyadh on global map as a destination and gateway to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The establishment of Riyadh Air is in line with PIF’s mandate to unlock the capabilities of key sectors locally to drive the diversification of Saudi Arabia’s economy. The airline will also support the Saudi Aviation Strategy’s broader vision, and enable the National Tourism Strategy, unlocking Saudi Arabia’s cultural and natural attractions to international tourists and creating new jobs.