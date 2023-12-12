AMOS selected as best-in-class solution for supporting Riyadh Air in rapidly growing its fleet

Full Hosting in the Cloud service, including AMOS Operational Services (AOS) to support their digital leadership and industry leading sustainability goals

Swiss-AS is very proud to officially announce the signing of a strategic agreement with the emerging Saudi Arabian airline Riyadh Air, for the implementation of our Aviation Maintenance and Engineering software solution AMOS. As a national carrier, Riyadh Air will play a significant role in promoting Saudi Arabia's economic and cultural interests globally, aiding in the development of Riyadh as a major destination in the Middle East.

The signing ceremony took place in Dubai, with representatives from both Riyadh Air and Swiss-AS present to celebrate the occasion after their extraordinary debut at Dubai Airshow 2023 and the unveiling of several commercial agreements with leading companies such as IBM, Lucid Motors, Lufthansa Systems, and Saudia.

The newly signed partnership will involve aligning AMOS’s capabilities with Riyadh Air’s strategic goals, such as enhancing customer satisfaction, improving operational reliability, and driving innovation in maintenance operations.

AMOS as a best-in-class solution

The selection of AMOS follows a rigorous and meticulous evaluation, which positioned AMOS as the comprehensive software solution that will seamlessly integrate with Riyadh Air's evolving ecosystem IT systems landscape. The airline is currently in the process of selecting and defining the solutions essentials for its commercial operations planned for 2025. A critical aspect of this partnership relies on AMOS’s ability to integrate Riyadh Air’s evolving fleet, accommodate new aircraft types and drive the carrier’s sustainability mission for engineering. AMOS is planned to closely integrate with the carriers’ digital initiatives to reach its sustainability goals. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Riyadh Air's commitment to optimise its maintenance operations from the very start, with the goal of achieving the highest overall efficiency through AMOS.

AMOS will be covering all aspects of the maintenance, engineering, and logistics processes required by airlines, and the software’s modular structure will provide Riyadh Air with a tailored and scalable system to meet their specific needs and challenges.

Renowned for its cutting-edge features, AMOS is set to optimise Riyadh Air's maintenance and engineering activities, enabling it to become a leading player at the forefront of the ever-evolving aviation landscape.

AMOS brings key benefits to Riyadh Air, including increased performance by streamlining maintenance processes for better resource utilisation. It also facilitates data-driven decision-making by providing access to real-time data for informed strategic decisions. AMOS also contributes to compliance and safety by ensuring strict adherence to industry regulations and safety standards, reinforcing Riyadh Air's commitment to operational excellence and passenger well-being.

AMOS Operational Services to manage AMOS in the Cloud

In line with Riyadh Air's vision to be "digital native" and its ambitious sustainability goals, the airline has opted for the full Hosting in the Cloud service package, including AMOS Operational Services (AOS). This strategic decision aligns with Riyadh Air's commitment to becoming a digital leader in the industry. The benefits of the Cloud Hosting and AOS go beyond operational efficiency, as it will allow the airline to maintain flexibility, scalability, and real-time access to critical maintenance data. The Cloud-based approach ensures seamless updates, reduces infrastructure costs, and fosters a dynamic digital environment.

Riyadh Air's choice for AMOS is a testament to Swiss-AS' reputation as a provider of reliable and innovative solutions to the aviation industry. This partnership reflects the shared commitment of both organisations to excellence, safety, and technological advancement in the field of aviation maintenance.

Peter Bellew, Riyadh Air’s Chief Operating Officer, commented: “We are building our technical capabilities to ensure readiness for our first flight in 2025 and an important part of this process is to ensure we have world class partners in place across the business. We plan to pioneer the use of AMOS to drive our sustainability plans from day one integrating it to enable fuel and carbon saving across our fleets. By selecting AMOS, we are further demonstrating the ongoing implementation of our detailed roadmap that brings on board industry leading technology well in advance of operations. AMOS provides us a strong solution to deliver reliable operational efficiencies and ensuing guest satisfaction.”

Swiss AviationSoftware’s CEO Fabiano Faccoli states: “We are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Riyadh Air and to support them in their commitment to being a visionary in the aviation industry. Riyadh Air will be the first digital-native airline and we are very much looking forward playing a significant role in achieving this ambitious target by leveraging AMOS’ full potential. Riyadh Air not only reaffirms its dedication to industry leadership but also showcases a strategic embrace of state-of-the-art technology that aligns perfectly with our mutual vision for the future of air travel.”

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air is a new national airline established in March 2023. With headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh Air is the cutting edge of digital aviation. It will adopt the best international sustainability and safety practices to deliver an exceptional travel experience by bringing together the brightest minds from across the aviation industry, Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world to make this vision a reality.

About Swiss Aviation Software & AMOS

Swiss-AS as an industry leading M&E / MRO software provider offers an end-to-end integrated, highly intelligent software suite, designed to cover the management of the entire spectrum of maintenance activities. AMOS in combination with its mobile package empowers its large and loyal aviation customer base – ranging from pure operators of all sizes, over major low-cost, regional and flag carriers, and large airline groups to MRO providers – to digitalise and automate their maintenance processes and connect with other industry solutions beyond the boundaries of AMOS via the data messaging platform AMOScentral.