The partnership fuses high-fashion with aviation elegance and brings the essence of Riyadh Air to life by reflecting the airline’s commitment to innovation and excellence

Ashi, founder and owner of ASHI STUDIO has dressed some of the world’s biggest superstars including Beyoncé, Penelope Cruz, Sonam Kapoor and Zendaya

The uniform design concepts are set to be unveiled during Haute Couture Week in Paris, on June 27, with the full uniform launch scheduled for later this year

Riyadh Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Air has selected world-renowned Saudi Arabian fashion designer Ashi to design and create the airline’s first-ever cabin crew fashion line. The partnership marks another groundbreaking milestone for the Kingdom’s new start-up airline, which is set to combine spectacular high fashion and outstanding design with functionality ahead of its maiden flight in 2025.

The new uniform collection will be a stunning visual manifestation of cutting-edge design that reflects Riyadh Air’s dynamic approach to doing things differently, along with setting new standards in customer service and style, as it positively disrupts the future of aviation through its digital-first mindset and relentless attention to detail. Riyadh Air and Ashi share a common DNA of luxury, style and a focus on the future, with both committed to showcasing the world-class ingenuity, excellence and innovation of Saudi Arabia to the world.

Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas said: “It is a hugely proud moment for Riyadh Air to be working with an exceptionally talented designer such as Ashi for our beautiful cabin crew fashion line. Our cabin crew personify the panache and style that Riyadh Air represents, making it imperative to partner with a like-minded innovator who not only understands Saudi Arabian culture and hospitality, but also captures the essence of our brand with a bold, visual impact. The cabin crew fashion line is one of the first things our guests will see when they board our aircraft in 2025 and we are confident that Ashi’s unique designs will leave a lasting impression, ensuring the experience lives long in their memory after they have landed.”

Ashi, founder and creative director of ASHI STUDIO said: “It’s such an honour to collaborate with Riyadh Air to design the airline’s first ever cabin crew fashion line. The airline will play an important role in the future of Saudi Arabia by making Riyadh one of the world’s key destinations. I am delighted to be part of a project so significant for our nation. It’s an exciting time to be in Saudi Arabia and to witness another Saudi brand going global. I am looking forward to sharing the cabin crew fashion line with the world, and to seeing the Riyadh Air team wearing my creations when it takes its maiden flight in 2025.”

Ashi became the first couturier from the Gulf region to join the Fédération de la Haute Couture in Paris as a guest member in 2023. He also became the first designer from the Gulf to be included in the BoF 500 list, the Business of Fashion’s index of the people shaping the fashion industry in 2023.

Ashi spent his early years mastering his craft in the United States, working for international Couture houses before settling in Paris. Since then, Ashi has become a true trailblazer in the Arab world. His creations have been worn and seen by major celebrities and royalties becoming himself an iconic figure in Saudi Arabia.

The Riyadh Air cabin crew fashion line will follow the same standards set by the airline’s historic bold dual-livery designs which were revealed in 2023, exuding elegance with meticulously crafted details combining style, sophistication and comfort, while paying tribute to Saudi Arabia’s warm, authentic, hospitality and future-focused vision. Ashi’s designs will ensure Riyadh Air cabin crew not only look impeccable but are comfortable and can deliver unrivaled, professional and first-class service to its guests.

Ashi is set to unveil the uniform design concepts and share his inspiration for the unique creations at Haute Couture Week in Paris, from June 22-27, with the full uniform launch scheduled for later this year.

Riyadh Air is on track to make its maiden flight in 2025, revolutionizing the future of air travel by re-imagining the premium aviation experience for both guests and staff. With an unwavering dedication to cutting-edge thinking and innovation, Riyadh Air aims to set new standards in the industry.