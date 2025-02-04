LIV Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann and Jon Rahm participate in the official launch

Riyadh: Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new premium national carrier and LIV Golf, the world’s first global golf league, today announced a major multi-year partnership. The agreement, unveiled today by Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas and LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil, marks Riyadh Air’s ongoing commitment to sports, one of its key focus areas, and will encompass comprehensive sponsorship across the LIV Golf League.

Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau, Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia, 4Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson, Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann, and Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm were also in attendance for Tuesday’s announcement, bringing together some of the biggest stars in golf to commemorate the League’s new partnership.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with LIV Golf, a league that is transforming the sport of golf with its exciting format and commitment to growing the game globally," said Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with our values of innovation, excellence, and community engagement, and the growth plans for both organizations are hugely positive for the future. Having five legends of the game here today at Riyadh Airport in the presence of our first-ever aircraft and attempting a very special challenge that we will reveal in the coming days, shows our inventive approach to aviation and sport."

Scott O’Neil, CEO of LIV Golf said: “We are proud to tee off the 2025 LIV Golf season with an innovative and forward-thinking partner in Riyadh Air. This partnership shares a commitment to delivering a best-inclass experience for golf fans around the world. We both have a bold vision and ambitious plans with a long runway of success ahead.”

Starting this week with the League‘s season-opening event at the Riyadh Golf Club, the multi-year agreement will see Riyadh Air join the LIV Golf League as an official partner. The collaboration covers a range of benefits across the calendar’s 14 global events in nine countries throughout Asia, Australia, Europe and North America including on-course branding, hospitality, TV placement and more that will regularly feature the airline in front of a prominent on-course and global TV audience.

Set to launch services in 2025, Riyadh Air is committed to providing a world-class travel experience that greatly enhances connectivity to and from Riyadh. The airline has already partnered with several sports clubs and federations including Atlético de Madrid, Concacaf, the WTA Finals in Riyadh, and today is proud to add LIV Golf to its ranks. Riyadh Air believes that sports have the power to bring people together and inspire them to achieve their dreams and is proud to provide fans with unforgettable experiences locally and globally.



About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air, a PIF company, is a world-class airline. Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally led, full-service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.



The LIV Golf League is the world’s only global golf league featuring 13 teams, a 14-tournament schedule, and many of the world’s best golfers. Launched in 2022, the League was designed to expand the sport on a global level and create new value within the golfing ecosystem while enhancing the game’s societal impact. A landmark investment by LIV Golf also launched The International Series, a set of 10 enhanced events sanctioned by the Asian Tour, with elevated prize funds in world-class destinations, offering a pathway for leading professional and amateur golfers from around the world into the LIV Golf League.

Only three years into operations and with tournaments across North and Latin Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe, LIV Golf remains committed to developing the sport at every level and exposing more people to the positive virtues of the game through its unique blend of intense competition and entertainment.

LIV Golf is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments whose vision and mission are centered around making holistic and sustainable investments to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport’s untapped worldwide potential.