Egypt: The latest gem from Rixos Hotels Egypt, Rixos Golf Villas & Suites Sharm El Sheikh, has officially opened its doors, inviting guests to experience an abundance of elegance and leisure activities. Discover this newest Rixos touch in Sharm El Sheikh.

Carefully crafted to deliver an unrivalled guest experience, Rixos Golf Villas & Suites Sharm El Sheikh redefines the art of hospitality, offering lush gardens, 100 spacious villas, and 257 luxurious rooms and suites adorned with modern amenities and captivating views.

Luxurious Villas

Choose from the range of luxurious villas, each spanning 1200 to 2000 m², each lavishly designed across two floors, offering a perfect blend of sophistication and comfort. With your very own private pool, you'll experience unparalleled serenity amid beautifully landscaped gardens. This exclusive amenity ensures you enjoy the utmost relaxation, providing the tranquility and rejuvenation you deserve during your stay.

Elegant Rooms and Suites

Indulge in extravagance and relaxation with room and suite options ranging from 60 m² to 325 m², showcasing lavish designs tailored to diverse preferences. Each accommodation is fully equipped with state-of-the-art conveniences, functional amenities, and exquisite furnishings sourced from Italy, ensuring an exceptional staycation experience.

Culinary Delights

Rixos Golf Villas & Suites Sharm El Sheikh’ guests can embark on a culinary journey, tantalizing both visual senses and palates at various dining destinations. Offering a delightful array of local and international flavors, from delectable all-day dining to Italian, Turkish, Moroccan, Lebanese cuisines, and Asian delights, the hotel's restaurants have it all.

Golfing Sanctuary

Golf enthusiasts will be captivated by the only 18-hole golf zone in Sharm El Sheikh, set amidst stunning landscapes and serene vistas. Golf lessons with a professional coach are also available for those seeking to improve their skills.

Strategic Location

Strategically located beside Egypt's biggest convention center, the Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Center, accommodates up to 7,000 attendees. Also, Rixos Golf Villas & Suites Sharm El Sheikh is conveniently located near Naama Bay and the airport.

Endless Entertainment

Get ready for endless entertainment from sunrise to sunset! Enjoy thrilling day games, mesmerizing night shows, live music, and DJ performances that guarantee an unforgettable experience and ensure excitement for all ages.

In addition, guests can enjoy the amenities of neighboring Rixos properties, such as Rixos Sharm and Premium Seagate, enhancing their memorable stay.

Spanning an expansive 1,202,000 square meters, Rixos Golf Villas & Suites Sharm El Sheikh offers an array of privileges, including modern rooms and suites, lush gardens, diverse dining options, refreshing pools, aqua aerobics, evening entertainment, a fitness center, a relaxing spa, and event and meeting rooms.

The Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt, Mr. Erkan Yildirim, stated, “We are delighted to welcome our guests to this new haven of grandeur and unparalleled hospitality, where lifestyle and comfort intertwine.”

About Rixos Hotels

Rixos Hotels, established in 2000, is one of the world’s fastest growing, luxury hotel chains. Dedicated to offering traditional Turkish hospitality and a unique spa experience in the finest surroundings and luxury ambience, Antalya based group owns and operates premium resorts & villas including city hotels in key regions as diverse as Turkey, Europe, CIS Countries, North Africa and Middle East.

Rixos Hotels portfolio of exceptional properties is sited in prime and historic locations. With more than 10,000 staff serving all its properties, Rixos Hotels have developed an innovative guest experience that blends the best of the new and old. Designed to offer a unique luxury long stay experience, the Rixos villas are beautifully furnished. Tailor-made service with private butler and concierge is the ultimate choice of the world’s most distinguished travellers.

At the heart of every Rixos hotel is a revitalizing Wellness and Spa Center with an authentic Turkish Hammam, offering a unique spa treatment, menu and atmosphere.

Known for their hospitality, attentive personalized service and fine cuisine, Rixos Hotels received global recognition and top ratings from distinguished specialist professional bodies such as the American Five Star Diamond Award, Conde Nast, and World Travel Awards.

For more information about the company, please visit www.rixos.com