Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah is proud to announce that the resort has been officially awarded the Green Key certification, a globally recognised eco-label for hotels and tourism establishments that demonstrate excellence in environmental responsibility and sustainable operations.

Nestled along one of the longest private beaches in the UAE, Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah blends coastal living with conscious hospitality, placing sustainability at the core of its guest experience. The Green Key certification recognises the resort’s ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental footprint while delivering memorable, ultra all-inclusive stays for families, couples and groups.

“This achievement is a testament to our team’s dedication to responsible hospitality,” said Sherif Kasseb, General Manager of Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah. “We are privileged to operate in such a beautiful natural setting, and with that comes the responsibility to protect it. Green Key is not just a certificate on the wall: it reflects daily decisions, from how we manage resources to how we inspire our guests and colleagues to make more mindful choices.”

The Green Key certification is awarded based on a comprehensive set of criteria, including energy and water efficiency, waste management, use of eco-friendly products, staff training, guest awareness and support for local communities. At Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah, these commitments are reflected through energy-conscious operations including the gradual transition to energy-efficient lighting and equipment, optimisation of HVAC systems, and ongoing monitoring of consumption to minimise environmental impact.

Water stewardship is prioritised through responsible water usage across rooms, kitchens, pools and landscaping, supported by regular maintenance and awareness campaigns for both guests and colleagues. The resort also continues to strengthen waste reduction and recycling through segregation and recycling initiatives, reduction of single-use plastics where possible, and collaboration with approved waste partners.

Sustainable purchasing remains a key focus, with preference given to environmentally responsible suppliers and products, including eco-certified amenities and materials. Engagement and education are also embedded across the resort, through internal training for team members on sustainability practices, alongside guest communication highlighting simple ways to contribute during their stay.

“Our vision is to make sustainability feel natural, seamless and inspiring,” added Yara El Husseini, Quality & Sustainability Manager. “From thoughtful design choices to behind-the-scenes processes, every department plays a role. The Green Key certification encourages us to keep raising the bar and integrating sustainable thinking into future projects, experiences and partnerships.”

With Green Key certification now in place, Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah will continue to review, refine and expand its environmental programmes, ensuring every stay contributes positively not only to guest memories, but also to the future of the destination.

ABOUT RIXOS AL MAIRID, RAS AL KHAIMAH:

Located on the picturesque shores of Al Mairid, Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah offers an ultra all-inclusive experience featuring 466 elegantly appointed rooms and the longest private beachfront in Ras Al Khaimah, boasting 1.5 km of pristine white sand. The resort showcases ten diverse dining venues, presenting a variety of culinary experiences that highlight global flavours and exquisite craftsmanship.

Designed for families, couples, and adventure travellers, the resort emphasises bespoke services and curated experiences. With seven expansive swimming pools, Rixy Kids Club, and Teens Club, the property caters to a wide range of interests with daily activities. The bespoke spa provides an extensive selection of treatments, while Exclusive Sports Club features group fitness activities, daily classes, and wellness programmes. The resort is distinguished by its emphasis on entertainment, offering a variety of performances throughout the year.

Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah’s architecture draws inspiration from Andalusian, Arabian, and Turkish influences, creating a sense of wonder from the moment of arrival.

ABOUT RIXOS HOTELS

Established in 2000, Rixos is one of the world’s fastest-growing hotel chains specialising in luxurious all-inclusive holidays. At the heart of every Rixos Hotel & Resort is a revitalising wellness spa with an authentic Turkish Hammam, renowned for its unique selection of spa rituals, revolutionary entertainment programme, one-of-a-kind children’s edutainment programme at Rixy Kids Club and action-packed challenges at Exclusive Sports Club. Each hotel offers a distinctive variety of restaurants and bars, an exciting entertainment and sports schedule, and a diverse range of lavishly appointed rooms and suites.

Each Rixos hotel in Turkey, the UAE, Russia, Croatia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia is a genuinely inspiring location due to its best-in-class facilities, dining options and entertainment venues. The award-winning Rixos Hotels have received global recognition from distinguished professional bodies, including the American Five Star Diamond Award, Condé Nast, World Travel Awards, Haute Grandeur Global Awards and TripAdvisor.

Rixos Hotels currently operates six hotels in the United Arab Emirates: Rixos Premium Dubai in JBR Dubai, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites in Palm Jumeirah Dubai, Rixos Bab Al Bahr and Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah in Ras Al Khaimah, and Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island and Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi.

Rixos Hotels is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nabisa Nasreen

Empyre Communications

E: nabisa@empyrecommunications.com