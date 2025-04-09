Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Riverbed, the leader in AIOps for observability, today announced a major expansion of the Riverbed Platform—delivering a bold set of AI-powered observability solutions that bring together Riverbed Generative, Predictive and Agentic AI, along with innovative data observability modules for unified communications applications, network packets and Intel® Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi connected devices.

"Customers want to consolidate observability tools, deploy AI that delivers ROI, and feed their enterprise data repositories,” said Dave Donatelli, CEO of Riverbed. “That’s exactly what Riverbed delivers—and our customers rewarded Riverbed with 102% observability bookings growth in Q1 2025. Our platform enables Riverbed to deliver rapid innovation, as showcased in today’s broad slate of new announcements."

April 2025 Riverbed Platform

Expanded AI Capabilities with Riverbed Generative, Predictive and Agentic AI

Riverbed customers are running over 64 million Riverbed AI remediations annually and seeing impressive ROI. At the core of today’s announcement is Riverbed’s expanded AI capabilities that make it easier to manage AIOps and go from reactive to predictive IT operations.

Riverbed IQ Assist revolutionizes AIOps, with Generative AI that delivers instant, context-rich insights—with no long chatbot threads or tedious prompts required. IQ Assist surfaces root cause graphically and suggests remediations, empowering IT teams with real answers, right when they need them. IQ Assist integrates with ITSM platforms like ServiceNow, and supports an expanding library of GenAI use cases—or customers can build their own.

revolutionizes AIOps, with Generative AI that delivers instant, context-rich insights—with no long chatbot threads or tedious prompts required. IQ Assist surfaces root cause graphically and suggests remediations, empowering IT teams with real answers, right when they need them. IQ Assist integrates with ITSM platforms like ServiceNow, and supports an expanding library of GenAI use cases—or customers can build their own. Riverbed Predictive AI , seamlessly integrated into Riverbed IQ Ops, harnesses real-time and historical telemetry to spot trouble before it strikes. From detecting resource strain to flagging latency spikes, it acts as an early warning system—empowering IT to prevent disruptions, cut costs, and deliver a smoother, more reliable digital experience.

, seamlessly integrated into Riverbed IQ Ops, harnesses real-time and historical telemetry to spot trouble before it strikes. From detecting resource strain to flagging latency spikes, it acts as an early warning system—empowering IT to prevent disruptions, cut costs, and deliver a smoother, more reliable digital experience. Riverbed Agentic AI puts powerful, customizable automation in the hands of IT—no coding required. Fueled by the Riverbed Data Store, this breakthrough solution lets teams drag-and-drop intelligent, task-specific AI agents into workflows they control. Orchestrated through Riverbed IQ Ops, Agentic AI seamlessly blends human oversight with machine efficiency.

New Data Collection Modules to Eliminate IT Visibility Blind Spots

Technology-driven blind spots remain one of the biggest challenges facing enterprise IT. Riverbed is closing those gaps with the launch of three powerful new data collection modules—now available through the Riverbed Unified Agent—providing IT teams with deeper visibility, actionable insights, and the ability to proactively resolve issues before they disrupt the business.

Unified Communications (UC) Module —with video calls accounting for nearly 30% of employee time, UC performance has never been more critical. Yet, UC-related issues remain a leading source of help desk tickets. The Riverbed UC Module delivers real-time analytics and visibility into platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and WebEx. When paired with Riverbed IQ Ops, IT teams can shift from reactive to predictive—solving UC issues before they impact user experience.

—with video calls accounting for nearly 30% of employee time, UC performance has never been more critical. Yet, UC-related issues remain a leading source of help desk tickets. The Riverbed UC Module delivers real-time analytics and visibility into platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and WebEx. When paired with Riverbed IQ Ops, IT teams can shift from reactive to predictive—solving UC issues before they impact user experience. NPM+ Packet Capture Module brings advanced network diagnostics to the endpoint, supporting packet capture on Windows, macOS, and Linux systems—even for data outside the corporate network. As the only packet capture solution designed for Zero Trust environments, the solution seamlessly integrates with IQ Ops to automate troubleshooting and remediation.

brings advanced network diagnostics to the endpoint, supporting packet capture on Windows, macOS, and Linux systems—even for data outside the corporate network. As the only packet capture solution designed for Zero Trust environments, the solution seamlessly integrates with IQ Ops to automate troubleshooting and remediation. Aternity for Intel Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi, an industry first, includes Aternity’s digital experience analytics and is powered by the Intel Connectivity Analytics SDK that provides below-the-OS telemetry for devices with Intel Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi technologies. Enterprises can now gain visibility across the entire Intel connected ecosystem—including peripherals, docks, and monitors—to ensure seamless end-user experiences.

Riverbed is also unveiling enhancements for Aternity, to support cloud-native environments and virtual desktop infrastructures. Kubernetes Operator automates observability for cloud microservices applications, accelerating deployment by up to 300% while freeing IT teams to focus on performance optimization and system reliability. Aternity VDI Intelligence provides expanded support and insights for virtual environments including real-time and multi-session VDI visibility, improving the user experience and enabling proactive optimization. The VDI observability solution includes expanded platform integration including with Citrix, IGEL, ChromeOS, Omnissa (formerly VMware), and Azure Virtual Desktop.

Smart OTel: Precision Observability to Support Enterprise Data and AI Needs

Today’s announcements follow the release of Riverbed Smart OTel, an innovate new approach to OpenTelemetry that helps IT teams better support enterprise data and AI projects. While other OTel enabled products dump massive streams of raw telemetry that’s hard to manage, Smart OTel leverages the Riverbed Data Store platform-wide collection to surface the precise data required, and exports that data to any standard OTel collector. Smart OTel also allows customers to convert third-party data into OTel compliant insights, and leverages Riverbed AI automations to further process the data prior to exporting, adding even more precision filtering, all as part of Riverbed IQ Ops.

Riverbed Platform Architecture Provides Unique Value to Enterprise Customers

Launched in 2024, the Riverbed Platform delivers a powerful alternative to fragmented point tools by unifying observability across enterprise IT into an open AI-powered architecture. It provides full-stack, full-fidelity visibility across every layer of the digital enterprise—including applications, networks, endpoint devices, digital employee experience (DEX), public cloud, zero trust, and mobile environments—far beyond the narrow scope of typical monitoring solutions.

At the core of the platform is the patented Riverbed Data Store, designed to intelligently collect, correlate, and surface only the most relevant data. This precision not only reduces noise but also integrates with third-party tools to deliver a holistic view across complex ecosystems. Powering this intelligence is Riverbed IQ Ops which applies advanced AI—including Generative, Predictive, Agentic, and Causal capabilities—to automate tasks, accelerate resolution, and prevent issues before they impact users. Complementing this is Riverbed’s innovative Smart OTel approach, which enhances OpenTelemetry by exporting only high-value, targeted data streams—enabling enterprise-grade observability data to fuel critical projects.

The solutions announced today are all generally available, with the exception of Agentic AI* (Q2 2025) and NPM+ Packet Capture* (2H 2025).

For more information on Riverbed’s latest product innovations, visit www.riverbed.com.

About Riverbed

Riverbed, the leader in AIOps for observability, helps organizations optimize their user’s experiences by leveraging AI automation for the prevention, identification, and resolution of IT issues. With over 20 years of experience in data collection and AI and machine learning, Riverbed’s open and AI-powered observability platform and solutions optimize digital experiences and greatly improves IT efficiency. Riverbed also offers industry-leading Acceleration solutions that provide fast, agile, secure acceleration of any app, over any network, to users anywhere. Together with our thousands of market-leading customers globally – including 95% of the FORTUNE 100 – we are empowering next-generation digital experiences.

Riverbed and certain other terms used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology LLC. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.