Dubai – Ripple, the leading provider of blockchain-based enterprise solutions across traditional and digital finance, today announced an expansion of its presence in the UAE with the opening of its new Middle East and Africa (MEA) regional headquarters in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), creating capacity to grow its local team as demand for regulated blockchain-powered payment and custody solutions continues to accelerate across the region.

Ripple first established its MEA regional headquarters in Dubai in 2020. Since then, the company has grown its presence, with the Middle East now representing a significant share of Ripple's global customer base. The new office, which is located within DIFC, reflects the scale of that growth and provides the space to double the size of Ripple's regional team as it deepens support for clients and partners across the Middle East and Africa, including established clients such as Zand Bank, Ctrl Alt, Garanti BBVA, Absa Bank, and Chipper Cash.

Ripple’s momentum in the Middle East has been underpinned by a series of landmark regulatory milestones. In March 2025, the company became the first blockchain payments provider to be fully licensed by the DFSA, allowing the delivery of regulated cross-border digital payment services from within the DIFC. Most recently, the DFSA approved RLUSD, Ripple's dollar-backed stablecoin, as a recognised crypto token, enabling its use by regulated firms across the DIFC.

"In recent years the Middle East has become an increasingly vital driver of Ripple's global growth. Our new regional headquarters is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to playing our part in the region's upward trajectory," said Reece Merrick, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa at Ripple. "From our earliest days in the UAE, we have seen first-hand the appetite from local businesses for regulated, blockchain-powered payment infrastructure, an appetite that is only growing. A larger team, based here in Dubai, will enable us to go further in supporting our clients and partners across the region and beyond.”

"Ripple's expansion within DIFC is a strong signal of the confidence that world-leading digital asset firms have in Dubai as a global hub for blockchain technology,” said His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer at DIFC Authority. “Since establishing its regional headquarters here, Ripple has been a model for how digital asset firms can operate with both ambition and accountability — connecting institutions to the future of finance through regulated, scalable technology. We look forward to deepening that partnership as they grow their presence in the DIFC."

About Ripple

Founded in 2012, Ripple is the leading provider of blockchain-based enterprise solutions across traditional and digital finance. Its solutions span global payments, custody, liquidity, and treasury management, serving as a one-stop shop for moving, storing, exchanging, and managing value. Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD, and the cryptocurrency XRP underpinning these solutions allow Ripple and its customers to shape the modern financial system.

Media Contact

Ian Burge

press@ripple.com

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech, and innovation, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region’s deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq. Ft. allocated to future technologies including the world’s largest Innovation Hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including a first-of-its-kind art pavilion.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.