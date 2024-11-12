Dubai, UAE: RightJet – a global provider of exceptional private jet services and a trusted name in private aviation – has launched the first ever Private Jet Lounge at Dubai’s iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab hotel to offer bespoke private aviation solutions to esteemed clientele.



Situated on the mezzanine floor of the spectacular sail-shaped hotel located on the dazzling blue Arabian Sea, the RightJet Lounge – which also serves as a sales office – has a decadent ambiance and boasts unique architecture with one-of-a-kind decoration pieces, such as sub-fossilised oak dating back 6,500 years.

Clients are welcomed by a uniformed Client Relations team who bring a touch of 1960’s glamour to proceedings and are ably assisted by highly experienced specialist advisors.



The Lounge also includes a private meeting room and a comfortable majlis area for guests to gain the detailed information required to make informed decisions in a relaxed and luxurious environment.



Further, RightJet has developed a unique app to present real time aviation solutions and to present aircraft options.



“I am thrilled to announce the official opening of our Private Jet Lounge at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, which by any measure is one of the most spectacular and iconic destinations in the world. We have worked hard to deliver a fully immersive sales experience, fully crafted to the requirements of our discerning clients,” commented Mark Hardman, CEO, RightJet.



With over seventy years of private jet experience and a reputation for honesty and transparency, the team of experts behind RightJet are internationally recognised in their field.



About RightJet



Established in Dubai in 2020, RightJet provides exceptional private jet services to clients globally. RightJet’s services include aircraft sales, charter, leasing consultancy, and aircraft management. The prime area of focus at RightJet is to make flying privately a seamless experience by enabling customers to avoid congested airport terminals, immigration queues and flight cancellations – arriving on time and in supreme luxury. The company is supported by a seasoned team of aviation experts, internationally recognised in the field, and boasting decades of combined private jet experience.



