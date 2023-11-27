Dubai, United Arab Emirates;: Riffa Views Owners Association (RVOA), a leading owners association in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has inked a transformative 25-year partnership with renowned distributed solar energy provider in the GCC, SirajPower. This long-term strategic alliance will see SirajPower deploying innovative solar solutions with a capacity of 1.6 MWp at Riffa Views, delivering both substantial reductions in carbon emissions and energy expenditures.

The announcement harmonises with Bahrain's commitment to sustainability, and the development initiatives undertaken by Riffa Views to preserve the environment, making Riffa Views community the most sustainable community within the joint properties in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The signing ceremony officiating the agreement took place on 14th November 2023 in Riffa Views headquarters, in the presence of Mohamed Alshaikh, RVOA Board Vice-Chairman; Yasser Alraee, Riffa Views Managing Director and RVOA Association Manager; Laurent Longuet, Chief Executive Officer, of SirajPower; and Mithun Chemmangat, Head of Business Development at SirajPower.

Commenting on the agreement, Mohamed Alshaikh, Board Vice-Chairman, of Riffa Views Owners Association, said: “This project is one of the most important strategic objectives of the Riffa Views Association, and it achieves the vision of making the Riffa Views residential community one of the most prominent communities supporting green development in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Through this project, 70GWh of clean energy will be produced, which will undoubtedly contribute to preserving and sustaining the environment.”

Yasser Alraee, Managing Director, of Riffa Views, commented: “We are immensely pleased to announce this significant 25-year partnership with SirajPower, highlighting our ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. At Riffa Views, we are aligned with the Bahrain’s sustainability goals, as we understand that building a prosperous future is intricately linked with protecting the environment that sustains it. This collaboration serves as a pivotal step in our ongoing journey toward carbon neutrality and energy efficiency.”

Laurent Longuet, CEO at SirajPower, said: “We are pleased to embark on this revolutionary partnership with the Riffa Views Owners Association, supporting their clean energy goals with the installation of our cutting-edge solar solutions. This partnership marks a significant step for us in the Kingdom, showcasing a growing trend towards sustainability among businesses here. Aligned with Bahrain’s sustainability commitments, we are proud to contribute to creating a cleaner, more sustainable future.’’

Across its 25-year lifespan, the project aims to produce a significant 70GWh of energy, equivalent to planting over 810 thousand tree seedlings for a decade and offsetting approximately 50,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

-Ends-

About Riffa Views

Riffa Views is an integrated modern and environment-friendly project. It comprises three exclusively distinct Signature Estates (Oasis - Lagoons - Park), a Colin Montgomerie championship golf course, a world-class international school (Riffa Views International School), and state-of-the-art facilities and amenities. In creating an integrated development, we are establishing a sustainable community.

Riffa Views is proud to be the home to 40 communal gardens located along an area of 900,000 m2. Riffa Views is the perfect residential complex in the Kingdom of Bahrain where all family members can live. The beauty of place and the creativity of Architecture when the family chooses nature and tranquility as a home.

For more information please visit: https://www.rvoa.bh/

For media enquiries, please contact:

Waleed Al Qassimi

PR & Marketing Manager, Riffa Views B.S.C.(c)

Email: walqassimi@riffaviews.com

About SirajPower

SirajPower is a UAE-based company established by a respected local family with a strong heritage. SirajPower offers innovative solar solutions to businesses, government agencies, and commercial, industrial, and educational institutions of all sizes in the UAE, KSA, Oman, and throughout the wider Middle East. SirajPower provides comprehensive turnkey solutions combining the development, financing, construction, and operation of solar rooftops and carports.

The company’s advanced, record-breaking solar technology allows customers to maximise savings, gain energy independence, and meet sustainability goals. SirajPower is licensed and certified to offer under the same umbrella both Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC), O&M, and financing solutions. The company provides solar leasing system solutions that substantially reduce energy expenditure while fulfilling a sustainable future in line with the emirate’s long-term green vision.

To date, SirajPower holds the largest distributed solar energy portfolio in the UAE with 100 MWp secured and is rapidly expanding to become the regional Green Champion.

For more information on SirajPower, please visit: www.sirajpower.com