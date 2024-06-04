Montevideo:- dLocal, a leading cross-border payment platform, announced a significant partnership with Ria Money Transfer (“Ria”), a global leader in the cross-border money transfer industry and business segment of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT). The integration brings Ria's 30 years of experience in money remittance and dLocal's expertise and local payment knowledge to EMEA and LATAM.

Remittances continue to be a tool for financial security and economic development for millions of people around the world. In 2023, according to the World Bank, remittance flows to low- and middle-income countries were estimated at $669 billion, growing around 3.8% . dLocal's Payout solution supports partners like Ria to offer seamless, reliable, peer-to-peer payouts and remittances to countries where it's needed.

Agustin Cerisola, General Manager Africa and Asia, Global Remittances from dLocal stated, "We're thrilled to support Ria, and work closely with them to support their mission of facilitating financial access through seamless and secure money transfers. The global remittance market is crucial in supporting millions of families worldwide, specifically in the emerging markets dLocal operates in."

Ria and dLocal enable millions to send money home in Africa and Latin America, with peer-to-peer, cross-border payments in South Asia already in the works. Remittance flows to South Asia are estimated to have grown 7.2% in 2023, reaching $189 billion . This partnership allows both companies to deliver innovative solutions to customers through a joint commitment to improving people’s lives.

-Ends-

About dLocal

dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets, connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers in 40 countries across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Through the “One dLocal” platform (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and pay-out processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market. Learn more at https://www.dlocal.com/.

About Ria Money Transfer

Ria Money Transfer, a business segment of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), delivers innovative financial services including fast, secure and affordable global money transfers. With the second most extensive cash settlement network and the largest direct bank deposit network in the world, Ria gets money to where it matters.

Ria’s omnichannel products and services, together with the company’s rapidly expanding alternative global pay-out capabilities, bridge the gap between digital and physical transactions and provide unprecedented consumer choice, including agents and partners, real-time payments, home delivery, mobile wallets, and cardless ATM payouts (exclusively with Ria). Ria’s global infrastructure, powered by the Dandelion real-time, cross-border payments network, facilitates financial access to customers and partners alike, promoting economic growth around the world by opening new market opportunities. Ria opens ways for a better everyday life.

For more information, please visit www.riamoneytransfer.com