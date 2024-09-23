Rheem Middle East has marked a significant milestone with the opening of its new regional headquarters (RHQ) in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its presence in the region

Dubai, UAE: Rheem Middle East, a leading manufacturer of innovative and energy-efficient air conditioning and water heating solutions, has opened its new regional headquarters (RHQ) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This move reinforces Rheem's commitment to investing in one of its key markets, and is set to further accelerate its growth across the region.

The decision is testament to Saudi Arabia’s thriving economy and commitment to sustainability and innovation, aligning with the Rheem Middle East’s own values. In recent years, governmental initiatives such as the Vision 2030 program – designed to reduce the Kingdom’s reliance on oil and diversify its economy – have transformed Saudi Arabia into a dynamic center for global business. Today, the Kingdom is one of the leading economies in the Middle East and the largest within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The opening of the new RHQ follows the launch of Rheem’s first Innovation and Learning Center (ILC) in Riyadh earlier this year. The ILC not only showcases Rheem's advanced technologies but also serves as a hub for training and developing the next generation of Saudi professionals. Since its launch, the center has played a pivotal role in advancing the HVAC and water heating industry in Saudi Arabia by offering hands-on training, collaborative learning, and practical experience, all in line with international best practices.

And, through its comprehensive ProPartners training program, Rheem is empowering young Saudi HVAC professionals with essential skills and knowledge, aligning with the nation’s vision for growth and local talent development. This strategic initiative underlines Rheem’s dedication to fostering local expertise while driving innovation and excellence in the regional HVAC industry.

Brian Hempenstall, VP and GM, Rheem MEA, says: “As we approach our 100-year anniversary in 2025, Rheem remains committed to global innovation and sustainability, with Saudi Arabia playing a crucial role in achieving our aspirations. Our new RHQ in Riyadh symbolizes our commitment to this dynamic, fast-growing market, and our belief in its potential as a center of excellence and innovation."

About Rheem

Founded in 1925, Rheem® is nearly a 100-year-old North American manufacturer delivering innovative, energy-efficient air-conditioning and water-heating solutions under one roof to homes and businesses in more than 70 countries worldwide. From its Atlanta, Ga. Headquarters, three U.S. manufacturing facilities, a state-of-the-art distribution center and Advanced Technology Integration (ATI) Lab, Rheem® designs, builds and supplies some of the most reliable, environmentally responsible and technologically advanced products in the industry. Under the “One Rheem Quality” promise, every Rheem® build everywhere in the world is held to the same high standard of excellence. This high standard of excellence was further highlighted in 2019 when Rheem comprehensively won the Climate Control Awards 2019 – Manufacturer/Supplier of the Year (Standalone DX) for the masterpiece made out of metal Renaissance Xcede Rooftop Package Unit.

