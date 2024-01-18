Riyadh:– In a significant recognition of excellence, Reynaers Middle East, the global solutions provider of international aluminum systems, proudly bestowed an award upon Lada Aluminium and Steel Factory Company (Majal Al Arabi Group) for achieving the highest turnover in the Saudi Arabian market for the year 2023.

The enduring partnership between Reynaers Middle East and Lada Aluminum, spanning several years, has been marked by trust, collaboration, and a commitment to delivering unparalleled quality in the Architectural Aluminium Systems sector. Lada Aluminium, a private entity within the Mining & Diversified Metals Sector, has emerged as a key player since its establishment in 1991, with its headquarters based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This prestigious award comes in recognition of Lada Aluminium's exceptional contribution to some of the region's most iconic projects, including the St Regis Hotel in the Red Sea development.

The partnership extends beyond a single prestigious project, epitomizing a robust collaboration that spans a myriad of projects in diverse sectors, notably leaving an indelible mark in retail and commercial spaces. Noteworthy projects include the prestigious Jeddah Retail Project, the expansive King Salman Park development, the innovative NEOM Contractor's Villages, and a host of other ventures that showcase the depth and versatility of our shared commitment to architectural excellence and innovation.

Mr. Ali Khalaf, Managing Director of Reynaers Middle East, extends heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Nidal Nasr, Business Development Manager from Majal Al Arabi Group, acknowledging the fabricator's pivotal role in achieving this milestone. Mr. Khalaf reaffirms Reynaers Middle East's unwavering commitment to providing unprecedented support to Lada Aluminium, further solidifying their shared vision for architectural excellence.

"Reynaers Middle East takes immense pride in honoring Lada Aluminium for their outstanding achievement in attaining the highest turnover in the Saudi Arabian market for 2023. This award is a testament to our collaborative success and commitment to setting new standards in the construction industry," said Mr. Ali Khalaf, Managing Director of Reynaers Middle East.

As both companies continue to thrive and shape the architectural landscape, the award serves as a symbol of the enduring partnership and shared dedication to excellence between Progressive Reynaers Middle East and Lada Aluminium.

.For more information on Reynaers Middle East, call +973 17877 266 or visit www.reynaers.bh. Follow Reynaers Middle East on Facebook and Linkedin, reynaers_me on Instagram and Reynaers Aluminium on YouTube for the latest products, news and updates.

-Ends-

About Reynaers Middle East:

Reynaers Middle East is the subsidiary office of the leading European specialist Reynaers Aluminium.

A market leader in Belgium and with worldwide operations, Reynaers Aluminium specializes in the development and marketing of innovative and sustainable Aluminium solutions for windows, doors, curtain-walls, sliding systems, sun screening and conservatories.

Apart from a wide range of standard solutions, the company also develops tailor-made solutions for all market sectors – from residential to commercial and industrial projects.

Reynaers’ high-quality systems meet the most stringent demands in terms of comfort, security, architectural design, and energy efficiency. It acts as a valuable partner for architects, fabricators, solar installers, project developers, investors and end-users.

Founded in 1965, Reynaers currently employs over 1,770 workers in 40 countries worldwide and exports to more than 70 countries on 5 continents.

Reynaers Middle East office is head quartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain since 2004. It caters to the entire GCC countries in addition to Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and more recently Iraq. It also has branch offices in UAE and Egypt.

For more information, visit www.reynaers.bh.