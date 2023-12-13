A first-of-its-kind endeavour in the industry, with great implications for the developers community hoping to enhance process efficiencies and reduce delays and budget overruns

UAE, Dubai: In a groundbreaking development, Zepth, an innovative global tech startup and leader in construction management SaaS software, today announced the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its platform, marking a transformative leap in the industry. The integration will see Zepth deploy 40 AI agents to reach an artificial general intelligence (AGI) status where its machine will have human-level intelligence — a first-of-its-kind endeavour in the Middle East and worldwide.

Under the leadership of Founder Prasoon Shrivastava, Zepth is redefining the construction landscape. "Zepth stands at the forefront of the AI revolution, redefining the common-data environment with AGI-driven human-level intelligence. Our platform epitomizes intelligence, simplicity, and efficiency, designed for the modern world. Zepth's AI-driven solutions are delivering extraordinary efficiency and precision to clients globally. The traditional Big Tech solutions, while once groundbreaking, now lag in a rapidly changing world. They are complex relics of a bygone era — no longer the best fit for today’s dynamic industry needs," said Shrivastava.

The pioneering product, the AI Risk Manager, will harness the power of AGI, with 40 AI agents proactively identifying potential risks, collaborating with each other, carrying out likelihood and impact assessments, and assisting in mitigation plans for the identified risks, to enable project managers to make data-driven decisions. This revolutionary tool is a testament to Zepth's commitment to innovation and excellence, ensuring project success even in the most challenging environments. AGI comprises intelligent agents with human-like capabilities to carry out a range of tasks, including in construction.

Zepth is ambitiously expanding its AI ecosystem to include hundreds of specialized agents, each designed to adapt to the complex, ever-changing demands of construction management. The first-of-its-kind endeavour not only reaffirms Zepth's leadership in the software domain but also spotlights the ingenuity and influence of technological advances globally. The UAE, with its multiple government-led initiatives in smart buildings and cities, presents a strong appetite for AI-driven construction management solutions like Zepth.

Reaffirming the company’s mission of empowering the developer community, Founder Prasoon Shrivastava said the journey that Zepth is charting is clear: In the world of construction, Zepth stands as the embodiment of advanced intelligence, driving an industry towards unparalleled efficiency. “The UAE’s demonstrated track record of futuristic and innovative developments has inspired us to embrace AI as much as it has incentivized us to be a part of the region’s next growth phase.”

Zepth is a new-age, AI-driven platform reshaping the landscape of construction project management. Powered by advanced intelligence & artificial general intelligence (AGI), Zepth is redefining how construction projects are envisioned, executed, and delivered. The intelligent and intuitive common data platform facilitates the convergence of ideas, drives real-time collaboration between project teams, and fosters innovation.

Using advanced analytics, Zepth identifies potential risks in construction, enabling proactive management and prevention of costly disruptions and redressals. Its AI capabilities help streamline complex tasks and workflows, thus minimizing delays and optimizing resource allocations. With such measurable outcomes, Zepth stands at the vanguard of the technological path the global construction industry is taking.

