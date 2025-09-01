Revolutionising Saudi Arabia construction

DesertBoard is the manufacturer of the region’s most sustainable building material, Palm Strand Board (PSB®), crafted from annually regenerated date palm biomass.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DesertBoard, the Middle East’s leading innovator in sustainable building material for construction solutions, will debut its flagship Palm Strand Board (PSB®) at the Saudi Wood Expo 2025, marking its first major showcase in the Kingdom. Manufactured from agricultural palm waste—an abundant, underused resource in the region PSB® offers a viable, research-backed solution to Saudi Arabia’s growing need for sustainable, regionally manufactured building materials.

With Saudi Arabia generating more than 300,000 tonnes of palm fronds annually, PSB® directly supports Vision 2030’s objectives to promote circular economy practices, localise manufacturing, and reduce environmental impact. DesertBoard’s entry into the Kingdom is more than a market move it’s a commitment to unlocking economic and ecological value through innovation.

“Palm waste presents a unique opportunity for the region,” said Kamal Farah, a Director at DesertBoard. “With PSB®, we are turning an overlooked material into a driver for low-carbon construction, local employment, and creative and environmentally sound design solutions across the Kingdom.”

Scientific Validation from Abu Dhabi University Research

The innovation behind PSB® is backed by the Palm Leaves Research Paper (July 2025), a collaborative study between DesertBoard and Abu Dhabi University. Led by Dr. Mai El-Basel, Research Lead (Interior Design), and Dr. Omar Chaalal, Professor of Chemical Engineering at Abu Dhabi University (ADU), in collaboration with Chemical Engineer Weam S K Abudaqqa, a former student at Abu Dhabi University. The paper is the region’s first dedicated academic study on engineered palm waste boards, and was supported by the leadership and guidance of Professor Ghassan Aouad, President of Abu Dhabi University, Professor Hamdi Mustafa Sheibani, Dean of the Department of Engineering, and Professor Osama Ahmed Mohamed, the Chair of the Department of Architecture and Design.

The study evaluated PSB® for its structural integrity, thermal resistance, environmental impact, and cultural suitability within desert climates.

“We developed this research to assess both performance and potential. The results confirmed that PSB® meets and exceeds key benchmarks in durability, warping resistance, and critically, its moisture and heat resistance,” said Dr. Chaalal. “More importantly, it’s a material that speaks to our region’s identity and its urgent need for circular construction and design solutions.”

“From an architectural, design, and civil engineering perspective, PSB® demonstrates excellent load-bearing stability and performs well in arid, high-temperature environments,” added Dr. Mai El-Basel. “It is a practical and scalable material that aligns perfectly with Vision 2030’s building goals.”

Key findings from the research include:

Superior Strength: Withstands greater compressive force (16% reduction) than MDF (50%) or particleboard (44.5%).

Enhanced Insulation: PSB® offers the best insulating properties for thermal conductivity in comparison to MDF and particleboard.

Increased Moisture Resistance: PSB® demonstrates higher contact angles (72°) in wettability tests, when compared with MDF (50.2°) and Plywood (65°).

Culturally Relevant and Local: A cost-effective, locally sourced material aligned with regional heritage.

Award-Winning Impact: On Weaving Pavilion

DesertBoard’s relevance to the Kingdom is already tangible. The material played a central role in “On Weaving,” a modular prayer pavilion at the Western Hajj Terminal of Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport, which received the inaugural AlMusalla Prize from the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, a non-profit cultural organisation established by the Ministry of Culture.

Designed by East Architecture Studio with AKT II and artist Rayyane Tabet, and constructed with 1,316 PSB® panels, the structure combines woven palm fronds with DesertBoard’s modular, high-performance boards to create an expressive, culturally resonant space for prayer and reflection.

The pavilion debuted at the Islamic Arts Biennale 2025, Jeddah, and is now a benchmark for environmentally and culturally conscious architecture in the region.

“This project exemplifies what DesertBoard makes possible—combining local materials, spiritual architecture, and sustainable principles in a way that feels both rooted and forward-looking,” added Farah.

DesertBoard is now inviting collaboration with Saudi contractors, developers, and government entities seeking to adopt sustainable materials aligned with national development goals. Live demonstrations, technical samples, and expert briefings will be available throughout the Saudi Wood Expo, taking place from September 1 to 3, 2025, at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Visit DesertBoard at Booth 1B100, Hall 1, 2nd row, at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center from 1–3 September 2025.

For more information about Palm Strand Board and its applications, visit:

https://www.instagram.com/desertboard/

https://www.desertboard.ae/

https://youtu.be/aFlMk6nY6Bk?si=-98KWlXYoJGcIYKb

About DesertBoard UAE

DesertBoard UAE is dedicated to pioneering sustainable building materials that meet modern construction demands while minimising environmental impact. By leveraging renewable resources and innovative engineering, the company provides high-quality, eco-friendly building material alternatives that redefine the future of sustainable cities.

