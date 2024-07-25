Dubai, UAE – R.Evolution, a trailblazing real estate developer renowned for redefining luxury living, proudly announces its achievement as one of the first in the Middle East to receive the prestigious WiredScore certification for its Eywa 1 and 2 developments. This accomplishment extends to R.Evolution's projects in Spain, 22Palms, and Bac de Roda, solidifying its position as a global leader in tech-enabled living.

WiredScore, the internationally recognized standard for digital connectivity and smart building rating systems, empowers real estate owners and developers to design and promote buildings with cutting-edge technology and superior connectivity. R.Evolution has consistently embraced innovation to enhance the living and working experience in Europe and now the Middle East.

Enhancing the Living Experience with Advanced Technology

In a world increasingly driven by digital connectivity, R.Evolution recognises the importance of integrating technology and seamlessly combining it with ancient wisdom to elevate the resident experience. Smart home automation allows for optimized energy efficiency, personalized comfort settings, and increased productivity. Furthermore, intelligent sensors within the buildings identify under-utilised areas, adapting energy usage to minimise waste and reduce costs.

Alex Zagrebelny, Founder and CEO of R.Evolution Group, emphasized the company's commitment to residents' well-being: "My projects are designed to optimise residents' time by focusing on their health, longevity, and wellbeing. Its robust digital infrastructure exceeds current demands and ensures future readiness."

Zagrebelny further added, "At R.Evolution, we continuously strive to improve and promote digital connectivity within our buildings, ensuring that residents find homes that not only meet but surpass their connectivity needs, enabling a superior in-home digital experience. The Eywa developments in Dubai and 22Palms and Bac de Roda in Barcelona are shining examples of how we should be living in this day and age”

Global Recognition for Digital Excellence

WiredScore certification serves as a globally recognized benchmark for assessing the digital connectivity and infrastructure of buildings. This certification equips landlords and developers with a strategic advantage in attracting and retaining tenants by demonstrating a commitment to providing top-tier digital connectivity.

Achieving WiredScore certification for the latest R.Evolution projects is a testament to their unwavering dedication to excellence in digital infrastructure. This milestone reinforces the company's position as an industry pioneer, setting new standards for modern living in the Middle East and beyond.

-Ends-

About R.Evolution

R.Evolution has been creating award-winning architectural masterpieces for over 25 years in countries such as Latvia, Germany, Spain and the United Arab Emirates, across residential, hotel, office, and infrastructure projects. It’s renowned for bringing a unique approach to living in the real estate space. Each project under R.Evolution possesses a revolutionary vision, one that is designed to be integral to evolving real estate in its host city building a new generation of unconventional, innovative, and sustainable living environments.

R.Evolution’s main goal as a developer is to meet the needs of investors and customers through carefully placing financial accents, maximisation of usable area, and professional and timely management of the development process.

Together we can create a better future through real estate.

https://byrevolution.com/

For further information or requests for interview, please contact Emma emma@adlinkadvpr.com