48 exclusive 2–5-bedroom waterfront residences with sizes ranging from 4.064 to 16,256 sq.ft. with breathtaking views, located in Business Bay.

A special 1,450 gemstone pyramid installed in the frame of Eywa and a crystal garden to promote positive energy, harmony, and well-being of its residents.

Architecture and design inspired by the Banyan tree, the Tree of Life.

Dubai, UAE: R.evolution, a global award-winning luxury real estate developer, known for 23 incredible developments all over the world makes its debut in UAE, with Eywa, a revolutionary next-generation residential building which will redefine the future of urban living in Dubai.

A truly one-of-a-kind Eywa offers its residents perfect harmony and well-being. Situated on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal, Eywa offers a selection of exclusive 2-to-5-bedroom residences, each with stunning views of the Dubai Canal, Downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa.

Eywa is a boutique building with just 48 thoughtfully designed apartments that cater to different lifestyles, ranging from 2 to 5 bedrooms, complemented by two penthouses. All are designed to focus on the well-being of its community through an environment that is close to nature and promotes positive energy. Each unit boasts spacious living areas that include family rooms, front-of-house kitchens, and service kitchens. All bedrooms come equipped with walk-through wardrobes and exquisite en-suite bathrooms.

Using the knowledge and experiences of Vastu Shastra, a holistic concept that unifies science, art, astronomy, and astrology to enhance wealth, health, prosperity, and happiness, 1,450 specially selected crystals, gemstones and geodes will be installed into the structure of the building, making it a ‘well-being generator’. This structure is the first of its kind, promising to bring positive energy to each floor while purifying and eliminating any negative energy. Residents will benefit from well-being effects, which include reducing conflict, increasing concentration, and promoting the development of mental and physical good health (especially in children).

The fantastic architecture of Eywa is a symbiosis of the tree of life - the Banyan tree, and an inspiration of one of the natural wonders of the world: the Southern Pillar of Heaven, China’s famous quartz sandstone mountain. With circular open columns, an organic weave of branches, and an enticing interlace of roots, this living breathing building is like nothing ever seen before in Dubai.

From every angle the building’s façade appears to be alive with greenery. EYWA both evokes that tree of life in form and also celebrates its magic and mastery in function. Being at one with nature. Living in the 'here and now'. Accentuating all human senses: from taste (the private Chef’s Table will allow you to pre order your favourite dishes cooked according to your taste and the ingredients you want) to light (soft yellow lighting throughout the building) and smell (the air saturated with the aroma of the amazing Bali jungle). The residence creates a strong connection with natural elements throughout its community areas, and in each apartment. From the rustle of leaves to the rush of water, in EYWA you are never more than a step away from nature.

In addition to an outstanding bouquet of residences, which come with luxury furnishing, and spacious balconies with private pools and waterfalls, Eywa will also encompass an array of state-of-the-art facilities in the form of well-appointed shared and private spaces, with an elite spa, open air and indoor cinema, library, 3 swimming pools, children's playgrounds and a playroom, outdoor fireplaces, modern high-end gym, and a room for yoga.

Designed with ‘wild luxury’ for those who seek a truly unique living experience, surrounded by nature, embracing opulent luxury, and striving for positivity and well-being, Eywa is LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum certified, to ensure sustainable development, provide a healthy environment and enhance well-being of its residents.

Scheduled to be completed by 2026, this visionary development will serve as a gateway to extraordinary lifestyle experiences in the heart of Dubai.

Alex Zagrebelny, Chairman & CEO, R.evolution, said: "The Eywa residential building is a true testimony to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainable design. Its unique blend of cutting-edge technology and nature-inspired architectural elements will redefine how we perceive urban living. We are excited to unveil this iconic landmark that showcases our vision for the future of sustainable cities."

Qasim Mansoor, Chief Development and Operations Officer, R.evolution, said: "This marvel of a residential property represents a pivotal moment for our company. It is not just a mere structure but a symbol of our dedication to creating environmentally conscious spaces that seamlessly integrate with their surroundings. The meticulous design and incorporation of sustainable features such as energy-efficient systems and green spaces will not only enhance the quality of life for its occupants but also contribute towards a greener and more harmonious urban landscape."With a firm belief that every building is woven from the energy of the partners who contribute to its creation, R.evolution always chooses the most professional and passionate partners to realise its projects. Therefore, the lead concept and design architect and the executive architect and lead design consultants, for Eywa, are Open AD and Brewer Smith Brewer Group (BSBG), respectively. Christie’s International Real Estate Dubai has been appointed as the exclusive real estate broker.

About R.evolution

R.evolution has been creating architectural masterpieces for over 24 years in countries such as Latvia, Germany, and Spain, across residential, hotel, office, and infrastructure projects. Renowned for bringing a unique approach and DNA to real estate development, every one of its projects possesses a revolutionary vision, one that is designed to be integral to evolving real estate in its host city. Ready to make a mark in Dubai, the company plans to build a new generation of unconventional, innovative, and sustainable living environments. R.evolution’s main goal as a developer is to meet the needs of investors and customers through the carefully thoughtful placement of financial accents, maximisation of usable area, and professional and timely management of the development process.

