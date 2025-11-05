Abu Dhabi, UAE — Response Plus Medical (RPM) – the leading pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the Middle East and a part of Response Plus Holding PJSC - has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ICATT Air Ambulance Service LLC, which specializes in critical care transfers and rapid-response medical evacuations.

The agreement was formalized during ADIPEC, one of the world’s most influential gatherings for Energy and technology leaders, held from November 3 to 6, 2025, in Abu Dhabi. Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC, Dr Rahul Singh Sardar and Dr Shalini Nalwad, Co-Founders and Directors of ICATT Air Ambulance Services, signed the MoU.

The MoU sets the foundation for a strategic collaboration between RPM and ICATT, enabling them to explore joint opportunities in pre-hospital emergency response, air ambulance services, and occupational health solutions across the Middle East, Africa, and India.

The MoU aligns with the UAE’s vision of enhancing global healthcare partnerships and fostering innovative solutions that address evolving medical challenges worldwide. The partnership also empowers both entities to leverage their technical, operational, and clinical capabilities to deliver rapid medical response and enhanced patient care across diverse geographies.

Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said: “RPM’s collaboration with ICATT marks a significant milestone in strengthening our leadership in emergency medical and pre-hospital care. This is powered by a collective commitment to a shared vision of clinical excellence at RPM and ICATT. By uniting our expertise and innovation, we aim to ensure that the highest standards of critical care take flight. This is a major step forward for RPM to expand its medical air evacuation and HEMS capabilities in partnership with ICATT globally.”

Under this agreement, RPM and ICATT will explore opportunities to jointly participate in regional tenders, establish integrated frameworks for emergency medical support, and develop sustainable healthcare delivery models that prioritize safety, accessibility, and quality of service.

Dr. Rahul Singh Sardar and Dr Shalini Nalwad, Co-Founders and Directors of ICATT Air Ambulance Services, said: “ICATT brings to the table a substantial knowhow in the field of Air Ambulance Services, trained in the UK, followed by an experience of more than 2400 Critical Patient Airlifts including 350 ECMO initiation and transfers and having its inhouse UK-based training program for Flying Doctors, FAM – Fellowship in Aero-Medical Sciences. With multiple government and corporate contracts within India and South Asia, partnering with Response Plus Medical is a major step forward in advancing emergency healthcare across regions that demand fast, coordinated, and expert response systems. Together, we aim to bring our shared expertise in air ambulance operations, pre-hospital services, and critical care to a broader network of communities, ensuring that patients receive the highest standards of medical care.”

The MoU underscores both organizations’ shared commitment to advancing emergency response infrastructure and promoting excellence in medical evacuation and remote healthcare support.

-Ends-