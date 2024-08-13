Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Response Plus Holding PJSC (ADX: RPM), the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the UAE and KSA, has released its interim half-year results for the period ending on June 30th, 2024.

The group’s revenue surged to AED 209.88 million in the first half of 2024, compared to AED 168.77 million in H1 2023, registering a 24% year-on-year growth. Over the first six months of 2024, RPM’s net profit was AED 27.17 million after tax.

The Earning Per Share (EPS) in the first half of 2024 increased to 0.14, compared to 0.13 in the first six months of 2023. Total assets of RPM rose to AED 351 million from AED 298.18 million as on December 31st, 2023. Total equity as on June 30th, 2024 was AED 235.98 million, compared to AED 230 million on December 31st, 2023.

The Board of Directors also announced the distribution of AED 15 million in interim cash dividends to shareholders. The growth in both revenue and net profits in the first half of 2024 is a result of RPM’s commitment towards cost optimization, increased efficiency and productivity across the organization.

Commenting on the impressive results, Dr. Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said: “The Group’s strong performance during the first half of 2024 reflects its commitment to excellence and continued growth in the region and beyond. RPM is looking to expanding its services across different business verticals in the pre-hospital and emergency care, ensuring operational efficiencies. The Group is also eyeing strategic partnerships in its existing and new markets to continue its growth trajectory.”

Dr. Rohil Raghavan added: “We are confident of a strong growth in the second half of 2024, driven by the vision of our board, supported by our team’s expertise, and backed by the trust of our shareholders.”

In April 2024, RPM successfully completed the acquisition of the UK-based Prometheus Medical International, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy. The acquisition is aligned with RPM’s vision to enhance its service offerings and geographical reach across UK and the Nordic region by leveraging Prometheus’ expertise in combat medical training, expert consultancy and training.

Response Plus Holding PJSC includes Response Plus Medical, which operates over 320 clinics in the oil and gas and other industrial sectors boasting a tier-one client roster with presence in the UAE, KSA and India. Apart from Prometheus Medical International, the Group’s other subsidiaries include OccuMed Clinic, RPM Medical Manpower Supply, and Health Tech Training Center.