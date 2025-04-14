Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Board of Directors of Response Plus Holding PJSC (ADX: RPM), the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the region, has announced the distribution of AED 20 million in final dividend to shareholders for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2024.

The announcement was approved during the Annual General Assembly meeting held on April 11 at the RPM Headquarters. The decision will enable RPM shareholders to receive AED 0.10 per share, with the total amount of dividend constituting 10 per cent of the company’s share capital.

RPM’s shareholders, who wish to collect their dividend, should note that the Last Entitlement Date (LED) has been set for April 17, 2025, the Exclusion Dividend Date (EXD) on April 18, 2025, and the Registry Closing Date (RCD) on April 21, 2025.

The RPM Annual General Assembly meeting also discussed the company’s growth journey in 2024. During the year, RPM’s Revenue surged 32%, from AED 346.1 million in 2023 to AED 456.5 million as on December 31, 2024. Net Profit increased by 8% to AED 53.5 million from AED 49.4 million in the previous year.

Omran Al Khoori, Chairman of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said: “Riding on the strong results achieved by RPM during 2024, the AED 20 million dividend announcement reaffirms the company’s commitment to deliver value to its shareholders for their trust and investment in its future strategy, aimed at building a stronger, growth-oriented company.”

Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said: “RPM is committed to its success story by targeting new markets and sectors, harnessing the power of innovation to boost cost efficiencies, and generating sustainable, long-term value for its shareholders.”

Response Plus Holding includes Response Plus Medical (RPM), which operates over 420 clinics in the oil and gas and other industrial sectors boasting a tier-one client roster with presence in the UAE, KSA and India. The Group includes other subsidiaries such as Prometheus Medical International, OccuMed Clinic, Medical Manpower Supply, and Health Tech Training Centre.