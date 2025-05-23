Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As AI-powered cyber threats escalate, the CISO Circle at GISEC Global 2025 emerged as the defining forum for cybersecurity leadership, convening over 200 global and regional Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) to architect the next era of cyber resilience at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Launched in 2021, the CISO Circle – powered by Huawei – this year solidified its role as the nexus for actionable strategies, uniting public and private sectors to combat evolving risks.

H.E. Dr Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, highlighted that with technology advancing, cybersecurity measures must always be at the top of the list for organisations.

He said: “Technology is here to stay. We’re not going to deny or resist the wave of advancements we’re seeing – whether it’s quantum computing, the widespread adoption of cloud services, or the growing impact of AI. Cybersecurity, in particular, is now an essential part of every technological solution. That’s why integrating cybersecurity into every layer of innovation is not optional – it's necessary.”

Faisal Abdulaziz, Director of the Cybersecurity Threat Center of Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), said if the industry wants to stay ahead of cyber criminals, a collective effort is fundamental and a series of strategic frameworks and regulations need to be put in place to enhance cybersecurity.

He said: “We must embrace collaboration. Cybersecurity is not a solo effort – it’s a collective journey that must include the private sector, the public sector and international partners as we all share responsibility.

“We must go beyond just embracing innovation. We need strong governance – robust frameworks, transparent policies, and, above all, human judgment. Technology alone isn’t enough. More importantly, AI is no longer a distant concept. It’s the reality of today. But together, we have the opportunity to shape it – for a safer, smarter, and more secure tomorrow.”

At a time where cybercrime damages are projected to reach USD $10.5 trillion globally by 2025, Eng. Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, UAE Chief Security officer at Huawei, believes there are five core pillars that need to be part of a cybersecurity strategy: Zero Trust Architecture; AI for Security; Cyber Resilience; Security Awareness, and Culture and Supply Chain Transparency.

He said: “Cyber threats are evolving and so must we. By adopting Zero Trust, leveraging AI, and focusing on resilience and collaboration, we can strengthen our cybersecurity practices and create safer digital environments for everyone.”

The audience also heard from Joe Sullivan, former Security Chief at Uber & META. He spoke on the importance of crisis leadership and said that companies should “hire people who don’t panic, practise crisis calm and communication approaches and build cross-functional trust before any crisis.”

Held under the theme of ‘Securing an AI-Powered Future, the 14th edition of GISEC Global saw Dubai World Trade Centre become the centre of the cybersecurity universe for three days from 6-8 May, welcoming 750 of the world’s foremost names in cybersecurity, 450 global CISOs and futurists from over 160 countries, and 25,000 visitors across the three days – strengthening Dubai’s position as a global cybersecurity leader. It was hosted by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, and supported by DESC, the UAE Ministry of Interior and Dubai Police.

GISEC Global will take place next year at a new venue, Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City, from 5-7 May 2026, and the CISO Circle is expanding to GITEX Global – the world’s largest tech and start-up event - and sister shows GITEX Africa and GITEX Europe.

About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC):

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector-leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted over 6,000 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 248 billion, attracting over 38 million business visitors to Dubai.

Building on this legacy, DWTC’s second flagship venue, the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), stands as a premier destination for prominent national and international mega events. Strategically aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, DEC’s recently announced AED 10 billion expansion is integral to Expo City Dubai’s vision of becoming a global business hub for exhibitions and events.